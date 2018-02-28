Best Food Articles to Eat This Summer

In summers if often becomes difficult to choose what is best to consume and should be on the plate more often. During summers appetite is often reduced, if not totally gone. But it is still very important not to skip meals during the summer season. It is true that some food items are more appropriate than others in summers, especially to promote hydration, compensate for the loss of minerals released in perspiration and limit the energy expenditure necessary for digestion. Mentioned below are the best food items that should be preferred during the summer season or during hot weather.



Water - The is the best drink for the body especially during the summer season. provides the most refreshing and moisturizing effect to the human body. professionals recommend drinking 1.5 to 2 litres of per day, but this amount necessarily increases during the summer season and thus one should consume up to 2.5 to 3 litres of per day during summer. One should not wait until they feel thirsty to drink water, one should also encourage family members and others especially children and the elderly, who are more vulnerable to drink ample amount of during summers. It is essential to keep good hydration of the body when one tends to sweat a lot.



Watermelon - is another essential is summers with over 90% content. is also nourishing and rich in antioxidants; it also purifies the body and prevents sunburn. With only 15 kcal per 100 grams provides a feeling of satiety in the hot weather.



Citrus fruits - In addition to their medicinal properties, lemon and grapefruit are one's best allies against the heat wave too. Containing virtually no sugars but being rich in water, they quench thirst and provide refreshment. One can also mix lemon juice with water, and thus obtain delicious, wonderfully refreshing lemonade. Even if it's tempting, one should avoid adding sugar.



Raw vegetables - should also find their place in one's plate during summers. Vegetables such as the tomato are made of 95% and are rich in minerals and trace elements. They are also rich in antioxidant and help eliminate toxins from the body. The cucumber, besides having a high nutritional value, promotes healing, reduces hypertension and enhances retention. Thus made using can also be very beneficial during summers.



Fish - Absolutely all varieties of can be consumed within reasonable limits, no more than twice a week during the summer season. Prefer that are rich in protein and Omega 3, rather than meat which is fatter and more difficult to digest. A dish made of will always be lighter than a meat dish and thus should be preferred during the hot weather.



Cold soups - are a good alternative to hot dishes during summers. Vegetables or fruits, salty or sweet, one will always find multiple soup recipes that will satisfy all the stomach's desires. in particular made using tomato, pepper, cucumber and garlic are beneficial to the body during summers.



White yogurt - Eating a yogurt is like drinking a small glass of Composed of 80% water, a natural yogurt contributes to the hydration of your body while giving oneself a little freshness. In addition, it also helps one to digest well.



Eggs - Hard, scrambled, poached, boiled or flat, are an excellent substitute for meat during the summer season. Contrary to popular belief, the egg is not harmful during summers and is not responsible for cholesterol and cardiovascular diseases. But like everything else, it should also be consumed in appropriate quantity and servings.



Smoothies and Sorbets - Like cold soups, can also be prepared with vegetables as well as fruits. Composed mainly of water, they will be more than welcome in time of the heat wave. Rich in vitamins and minerals, the smoothies are refreshing and nourishing. Drinking a smoothie is like eating a whole fruit. are also very popular with children. But as always, avoid adding sugar.



