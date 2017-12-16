Best Tips to Care for your Liver

Liver is both the largest and the heaviest organ in the body, it is also one of the most important one. Located primarily on the right side of the abdominal cavity the organ is richly vascularized with around a litre and a half of blood passing through it every minute. The liver is one of the most indispensible organs and yet it is too often neglected. The liver filters the blood and eliminates waste which is produced in different areas of the body. It also assimilates the indigested carbohydrates and turns them in to energy. The liver also serves as a backup reserve for blood in case of a blood loss mostly through monthly menstruation in women or in case of an injury or wound.



Functions of Liver

One of the main functions of the liver is assistance in digestion through production of digestive enzymes that are released into the small intestine. The liver also helps control the metabolism and works with the body's immune system to fight off harmful cells and substances that threaten the body. Other includes that it destroys red blood cells, synthesizes urea to excrete nitrogenous waste, produce fibrinogen used in the process of blood coagulation, stores glycogen, intervenes in metabolism and storage of vitamins and produces among other things protective and anti-toxic substances. Liver plays a very important part in capturing, transforming and render harmless the toxic substances that one may get exposed by eating, drinking or breathing. The liver also helps the body digest fats by secreting bile that empties into the duodenum.



Liver Issues and Protection

Most common liver issues are due to exposure to toxins such as alcohol and because of viruses such as Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B and more. Other liver issue can be because of metabolic disorders and genetic abnormalities and cancer too. Diseases or disorders of the liver can affect the entire body and various functions and can result in kidney disorders, sexual disorders, issue such as extreme fatigue, jaundice, swelling of the abdomen area and more. The best way to protect the liver is to stay away from articles that cause liver damage. Protein in access can be harmful for the liver, thus use protein shakes and related drinks in moderation. Also avoid chemicals and toxins in food items thus avoid food products that contain dyes, artificial preservatives and artificial fats. Toxic substances such as alcohol, heavy metal pollutants such as mercury in fish also cause liver damage. Bile purifies the liver but excess fats interfere in this, so avoid excess consumption of fats and fried foods. Sugar is another culprit that hinders the functioning of the liver.



Natural Care Tips for Liver

The foremost tip to care for one’s liver is to consume a healthy and a Thus include ample amount of and vegetables in your daily diet. Usage of oil for cooking and natural exposure to the sun which provides Vitamin D to the body is also beneficial to the liver. prevents premature aging of the red blood cells and help in the functioning of the liver. One of the is to destroy old red blood cells and send their compounds to the bone marrow for generation of new cells. For this purpose the liver uses ferritin, which is a form of iron. Thus and food products in daily diet are good for functioning of ones’ liver. Food articles such as soy, yeast, corn, dandelion, asparagus, and more are good for the liver and one must include them regularly in diet.



