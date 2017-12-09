Birth control pills may up breast cancer risk: Research

Women who use hormonal contraceptives, including birth control pills, are at an increased risk of breast cancer, a study warns.

The findings, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, are based on a study that followed 1.8 million women between 15 and 49 years of age for more than 10 years.

Researchers from the in Denmark said the risk of was higher among women who recently used contemporary hormonal contraceptives than among women who had never used hormonal contraceptives. However, absolute increases in risk were small.

After discontinuation of hormonal contraception, the risk of was still higher among the women who had used hormonal contraceptives for five years or more than among women who had not used contraceptives.