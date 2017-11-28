Brain Health - Sharpen your Brain and Memory Naturally

Brain is arguably the most important part of the human body. The brain is the control tower, it is the organ that allows us to think, store information in the form of memory and communicate. When brain health declines, the body enters a state of degeneration that leads to senility. Diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis, are consequences of a critically ill brain. An unhealthy brain, unfortunately which has become very common in today's day and age, causes issues such as fatigue, depression, loss of intellectual productivity, loss of memory, and so on. The most common reason for decrease in brain health is aging. Other than old age medical conditions such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and cognitive fatigue, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, psychological disorders and others may also be the reason for deteriorating brain and mental health. Pollution, saturated fats, alcohol and tobacco and sudden changes in blood sugar levels are also harmful for brain health. So, what are some of ways in which one can enhance and maintain the health of the brain?
Better Nutrition through Healthy Diet – A healthy diet is always one of the most important factors for good health. The human body is built, maintained and functions thanks to the nutrients contained in the food we consume. The more the diet is rich in real nutrients, the better the body will be. This is especially true for the brain. An adequate diet for the brain will include quality protein, essential fatty acids, complex carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. Include fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, fish for omega-3 fatty acids, chocolate and olive oil in your daily diet.
Exercise Your Brain – Recent discoveries and developments in neuroscience show that regular brain training can bring significant benefits to people of all ages as far as brain health is concerned. One’s brain can be exercised by brain training and this can be done by challenging your brain. Thus solves puzzles, use your non-dominant hand, play games such as Sudoku and chess frequently.
No to Alcohol, Smoking and Drugs – Addiction and substance abuse can have a very negative effect on brain health. Heavy drinking is linked to shrinkage of brain. Excess usage of alcohol, tobacco or drugs impairs learning and memory formation. Substance or alcohol abuse also interferes with the process of regeneration of brain cells or neurons called neurogenesis.
Physical Health – Physical health is directly related to brain health thus maintain your physical health. Regular exercise can be beneficial for both physical and mental health. Cardiovascular and aerobic exercise can help improve memory. Exercise also helps control insulin levels, promote sleep, reduce sleep and stress which hamper brain health directly.
Keep learning new activity – Learning a new activity such as a new language or dance form can help the brain stay active and young. Take up a new hobby such as learning a musical instrument, also try and find new alternative activities such as swimming instead of jogging for better brain health.
Sleep – A good night’s sleep is essential for both physical and mental health. Sleep is when the brain rests and rejuvenates. Sleep is when the brain cells are refreshed and restored. Sleep deprivation can have a very negative impact on brain health and no sleep means serious harm to the brain.
Socialize – Socializing has a positive impact on brain health, thus go out, travel and meet new people. Researchers have found that meeting new people have the same impact on the brain as to solving puzzles and quizzes.
Breathing and Meditation – Breathing exercises and meditation has a very positive impact on brain health. It not only helps supply abundant oxygen to the brain but also help reduce stress and rejuvenate the mind and the body.
Stress Management – Persistent and chronic stress can have a very negative impact on brain health. Stress impedes functioning of the brain and also increases the risk of mental disorders such depression, anxiety, learning disorders, addictions and more. Thus manage and de-stress yourself periodically.
Supplements – Dietary and herbal supplements can also help maintain both physical and mental health. Supplements that are rich in Vitamins B6, B12, C, D, E, Folic acid, magnesium, zinc, selenium and CoQ10 can help restore and maintain brain health.
Brain Health - Sharpen your Brain and Memory Naturally
November 28, 2017
