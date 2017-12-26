Causes and Treatment for Cold Sore

Cold Sore, also known as herpes labialis is caused by the herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1). It is a viral infection that mostly affects the mouth and the lips, the term labia means lips. Herpes labialis has quite a common occurrence especially in adults over the age of fifty with around two in three individual experiencing the same at least once a year. Cold sores mostly occur around the lips, mouth and tongue region and the said condition mostly gets cured within two weeks. Although one may get infected with the virus but only in around 30% of the cases the Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1) causes cold sore symptoms whereas other times they may be no symptoms of infection. Cold sore affects the mouth and the lips the most but it can also affect other regions such as nose, cheeks or fingers. The condition may also lead to fever and sore throat in some individuals.
Symptom, Causes and Prevention of Cold Sore
Cold Sore is mostly characterized by burning pain followed by small sores or blisters on the affected area. Triggers such as stress, fatigue, sunlight, certain food items, menstrual period and more may cause the outbreak. In case of cold sores, there are seldom any complications but in case of prolonged suffering with no improvement especially in senior citizens, children under six years of age and people who are suffering from other serious conditions it is recommended that one consults a doctor if required. For prevention purposes and for spreading of the infection one should avoid contact with an infected person. Kissing and usage of shared articles should be discouraged if one is suffering from cold sores. Although OTC medications are available for the disorder but there are many natural ways and supplements available that can also help treat cold sores.
Natural Ways to Treat Cold Sore
The most fast effective and natural solutions to fight a cold sore are:
Tea Tree Oil – Essential oil of tea tree is a powerful anti-infective. One may apply pure essential oil directly using a cotton swab 3 to 5 times a day. Please note that one should avoid the said method in case of pregnant women, children under 3 years of age and if the blisters are bleeding.
Essential Oil of Ravintsara – Just as tea tree oil, essential oil of ravinstara is also a powerful antiviral and can be used as an alternative to tea tree oil.
Green Clay – Green clay also known as illite is well-known for its absorption properties and cleansing powers. Add water and make dough of green clay, one may also combine 1 or 2 drops of lemon essence oil for its antiviral properties and then apply the same on the affected area. Ready-to-use clay pastes are also sold in pharmacies and drugstores.
Homemade Lip Balm – Mix one fourth quantity of niaouli essential oil with three fourth amount of cold cream and massage the affected area with small amounts of the mixture 3 to 5 times a day.
Glycerine and Aloe Vera – Glycerine and Aloe Vera gel can help provide the required moisture to soothe the condition and provide relief.
Licorice – Licorice root or powder has antiviral properties and hence can also provide relief from cold sores.
Homeopathy – Homeopathy has been found to be quite effective in combating cold sores. For relief place 5 granules of Vaccinotoxinum 15CH or Rhus toxicodendron 9CH under the tongue every 2 hours. With improvement increase the time gap between doses.
Other natural food items that can help provide relief from cold sores are milk, cornstarch paste, peppermint and more.
Causes and Treatment for Cold Sore
