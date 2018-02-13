Control and Cure Dandruff Naturally

Having can be a frustrating condition, the white flakes can be just not only annoying and embarrassing but pretty stubborn too. There are different types and reason why an individual may have It is important to distinguish between the various types of because depending on the type of the treatment may differ. The most common reasons of are dryness of the scalp, oil related dandruff, fungal and due to some disease or ailment. due to dry scalp is the most common type of found in people. Dry is dry, small and fine flakes that are separate from the scalp. In case of due to dry scalp the white flakes or often fall like snow on one’s shoulders especially when the hair is combed. The said type of is often populated by parasitic micro-organisms and tiny fungi thus dry causes itching too. can also be caused by sebum oil secreted from the scalp. If the hair and scalp are not cleaned and shampooed regularly it may lead to the sebum oil combining with dead skin cells and thus causing Finally due to fungus usually appears after puberty and can last for a lifetime; the condition may get aggravated during periods of stress or fatigue.



Some Natural Cure for Dandruff



shampoos are quite effective and can significantly improve the condition. But did you know that it is possible to get rid of by using natural remedies? These natural remedies have the advantage of being economical and being without any side effects for the body. Mentioned below are few natural methods to get rid of



Natural Clay Mask – The clay revitalizes, detoxifies, slows hair loss and cleans the scalp by regulating sebum. It also has antibacterial power. It's best to use active green clay for treatment for the first few times and later one can use the softer white clay. To make the mask, take 1 to 2 tablespoons of clay and mix adequate amount of water to form a paste. Choose a glass, plastic or porcelain container and a wooden or plastic spoon to avoid contact with any metal. Apply the paste so that it covers the hair roots and leave it for 20 minutes before rinsing. Then proceed to wash using a mild and organic shampoo. The procedure should be done once a week until improvement.



Baking soda - Usage of is ideal in case of caused is due to oily scalp. The is highly alkaline and allows for a soft, abrasive scrub to cleanse the scalp of excessive sebum which causes Use directly on damp hair or one can also mix it with shampoo. Sprinkle on the slightly damp scalp and massage gently. Rinse thoroughly, the procedure should be done once a week.



Palmarosa essential oil - One or two drops of regulates excessive sebum and cleanses the scalp. It also has soothing effect that helps calm irritations. Add to your organic shampoo 1 to 2 drops of 3 times a week. Then massage the scalp and proceed with the shampoo normally. One may also dilute 1 to 2 drops of essential oil in a little vegetable oil like olive oil and then massage the scalp. Leave for 5 minutes before shampooing. The method is not recommended to be used on children and pregnant women.



Apple cider vinegar – is a great remineralizer that enhances the shine of the hair. For an optimal result, choose it organic, unpasteurized and 100% aged in oak barrels. At the end of the shampoo, make a rinse by diluting in half litre of water, 1 tablespoon of One may also put this mixture in a bottle and spray it on the hair. Then rinse with clear water.



Herbal tea with burdock - Burdock cleanses the liver and the skin, it is well known for its benefits against scalp diseases. Dip a small handful of burdock roots into half litre of water and boil for a few minutes. Drink 3 cups a day. One may also use burdock oil that also has an anti- effect. Massage the oil on the scalp a day before shampooing. Please note that burdock may temporarily worsen the symptoms due to detoxification before one experiences improvement.



Poultice with Rhassoul – Rhassoul is a beauty product which is used to bring shine and volume to hair along with purifying the scalp. It is also rich in minerals and also doesn't cause any harm to the sebaceous glands. Put a little Rhassoul in a glass container with a little hot water to make a paste. Let the poultice sit for 15 minutes on slightly damp hair, emulsify with a little water, massage the scalp and then rinse thoroughly.



Decoction of nettle – Nettle has many benefits, it cleans, cleanses the body by providing many minerals such as calcium, sulfur, silica, iron and more. Externally, it tones the scalp and treats Make a decoction by boiling 1 tablespoon of nettle roots for 10 minutes in half litre of water. The night before shampooing the hairs, apply the cooled decoction on the scalp.





