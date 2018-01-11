Effective Remedies to Fight Hangover Naturally

Excessive consumption of alcohol can put the human body under severe strain. Effects of a hangover can even last for days. The most common symptoms of a hangover include headache, fatigue, thirst, muscle ache, anxiety, nausea, vomiting and more. Symptoms of hangover may vary from person to person. Hangover is the body’s way of telling that all is not well with it. Although time is the best healer and cure for a hangover but mentioned below are few other ways to get relief from hangovers naturally.



- The number one rule to fight the hangover is to Dehydration leads to depletion of electrolytes such as calcium, potassium, sodium and magnesium. is a handy weapon against hangovers because it replenishes an individual and also it is biochemically somewhat similar to blood plasma.



- Along with the hangover, alcohol is also responsible for premature aging of cells. Antioxidants such as vitamin C help fight against free radicals and tomato is rich in antioxidants. Tomatoes are also rich in mineral salts that are ideal for rehydrating purposes.



- Because of alcohol related dehydration the body loses potassium. Banana is a fruit which is rich in potassium, they are also highly recommended in case of digestive disorders. Bananas also help fight against nausea. One can eat a banana or make a smoothie of bananas along with strawberries and honey to fight hangovers.



- To get relief from headache and other symptoms of a hangover, a massage with is quite handy. One may apply a drop of peppermint or lemon essential oil on the forehead and gently massage in circular movements for relief.



- Lemon has digestive and anti-vomiting properties and honey will help the body metabolize alcohol faster and boost blood glucose levels. Not to mention that the combination will also sooth one’s throat.



- Herbal tea will help one eliminate toxins with a blend of lemongrass, elderflower, dandelion and orange peel. It will also help improve digestion. There are also few anti-hangover herbal teas available in the market that will help activate the metabolism and detoxify the liver and also fight against nausea and headache.



- Excessive consumption of alcohol can lead to hypoglycaemia which is a drop in blood sugar levels. Thus to maintain the sugar level in a sustainable way one should consume complex carbohydrates. Thus one may consume muesli along with yogurt and banana for relief from the ill effects of hangover.



- After consuming excess alcohol, some people may suffer from digestive problems. Staying empty stomach during hangover can have negative impact on the condition. Thus eat enough food, not necessary any particular food. One may eat any food item of his or her choice.



- A little of about thirty minutes will help oxygenate oneself which will be helpful in fighting hangover. The will also activate the metabolism and thus help eliminate toxins related to alcohol.



- Depending on the amount of alcohol intake one will need a recovery time to eliminate it. Thus simply rest and listen to your body, rest and drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated.

