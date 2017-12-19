Energy drinks are fast gaining popularity with a new brand being introduced in the market every other week. Energy drinks are called so because they provide an instantaneous improvement in stamina, energy levels, to focus due to caffeine, which is one of the primary ingredients of these energy drinks. As these drinks are FDA approved one may assume that these energy drinks are rather safe for intake of up to 400 mg per day which is around four cups of coffee is considered as safe for an adult but the same may not be true for children and people who are suffering from some or other medical condition. Also many a time these energy drinks are abused with them being used to stay awake during nights for partying purposes or are mixed with alcohol for consumption. Such irresponsible usage of energy drinks may lead to real adverse effect on



Constituents of Energy Drinks

Other than there are many other ingredients in energy drinks whose effect on may also be not very positive. Although consumption in moderate levels is considered harmless but jury is still out on the long term effects of consumption of energy drinks. The primary ingredients in energy drinks are caffeine, taurine, and at moderate levels can provide positive stimulant effects but overconsumption of the same can lead to issues such as irritability, headaches, dizziness, and is an amino acid that is found naturally in the body and also in many food articles. as per manufacturers of energy drinks help eliminate the toxins related to the physical efforts.



Energy Drinks and their Effect on Health

It is advisable only to consume around 200 mg of per day thus excessive consumption of energy drinks can have harmful impact on Energy drinks are not recommended for children under 16 years of age with even statutory warning available on the packaging of many of these drinks. But unfortunately these drinks are fairly popular amongst adolescents and teenagers and even children. It has been scientifically proved that consumption of energy drinks can alter heart rate and blood pressure thus they are not recommended for people suffering from or In addition, energy drinks are also not recommended for pregnant women and people with increased sensitivity to Energy drinks are highly concentrated and acidic in nature thus they promote dehydration; also high concentration of in these drinks can lead to Avoid consumption of energy drinks before going to bed as these drinks contain caffeine, also drink ample amount of water which will help avoid



Myths and Facts related to Energy Drinks

The primary myth associated with energy drinks is that it enhances performance, be it in sports or otherwise. But till date no study or research has been able to authenticate this claim. Energy drinks are no longer classified as doping products which they initially were. Since 2004, the (WADA) has removed energy drinks from the list of banned substances. Energy drinks don’t have any nutritional value and also consumption of energy drinks during exercise routine can be harmful for thus many professionals advice against the same. Same amount of energy drinks may have varied effect on different individuals; some may be able to stay awake all night long while some other may feel the effects only for a few hours.



