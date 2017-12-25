Fighting Common Infections and Illnesses of winter

During winters there is a spike in various diseases such as colds, bronchitis, flu, and others. This is primarily due to The most common infections and diseases of winter are:



- Common cold is a very common viral infection especially in winters. Common cold is a very contagious disease and is characterized by runny nose, fever, dry or wet cough and more. The viruses that cause colds attack the nasal, laryngeal, pharyngeal and bronchial mucosa.



- Flu are often confused with cold but unlike a cold that may cause sneezing and moderate fever, flu is characterized by a sudden attack on the respiratory tract. Thus it may cause headaches, body aches, fatigue, intense fever, chills, If complication doesn't occur, the symptoms of flu may fade in five to six days. But it can be followed by a period of high that can last for several weeks.



- is most often caused by eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water, but one may also get infected by direct contact with patients. is caused most often due to the virus rotavirus. The symptoms of are diarrhoea, stomach pain and nausea. can cause intense dehydration thus children and senior citizens should be extremely careful.



- is another ailment that is especially common during the winters. Bronchitis is characterized by inflammation of the bronchi due to viral and sometimes bacterial infection. The first signs of bronchitis are often a cold or rhinopharyngitis. The ailment results in sore throat, nasty cough, fever, and

How to Prevent Infections and Illness during winter



Some simple tips on how to deal and avoid winter related infections and illness are: First dress appropriately, it is better to have several layers of clothing rather than just one thick sweater; the layer of air between each garment plays the role of insulator. Tight clothes may hamper proper blood circulation and thus should be avoided. Other than proper clothes ensure that the hands and feet are protected through usage of proper gloves and shoes. Risks of indoor pollution increases in winter thus avoid cigarette smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) which is emitted through defective heaters and stoves at home. Last but not the least diet in winters plays a very important part in protection against various winter issues. Ensure proper calorie intake and consumption of vitamin C through citrus fruits and orange juice. Also do not forget to consume vitamin D through fish and cheese and vitamin E through nuts and hazelnuts. Also include probiotics which is contained in yogurts and fermented milks in your diet.



Natural Treatment for Winter Related Disorders

Although cold, cough, fever, runny nose and other winter related disorders are not very serious but still they can be annoying as well as disabling. Some of these ailments can be treated naturally at home. For relief from runny and stuffy nose one can use decongestants which can be used orally or nasally. If the runny is also accompanied by fever a decongestant that also contains an antipyretic against the fever may be used. Fever is a normal defence mechanism of the body, for the same drugs such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin and ketoprofen (prescription only) can be used. To protect against diarrhoea and ensure routine hand washing. Use intestinal antiseptic, anti-diarrhoea and antispasmodic in case of abdominal pain in To fight winter Vitamin C is believed to be useful but the same hasn't be proved scientifically yet. While most winter ailments remain commonplace infections, the possibility of complications, especially in children should not be overlooked. If the fever persists beyond two days it's recommended to consult a doctor as colds can facilitate a bacterial infection which can also turn into bronchitis, pharyngitis or pneumonia.

