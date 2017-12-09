Fit & Proper: Does your pain need physiotherapy?

The lifestyle people follow today — despite its many perks — takes a toll on their bodies. There are many who complain of back pain, knee pain and neck strains. Thanks to round-the-clock work schedules and crazy deadlines .

To counter the pain, people usually buy ointments, oils, and pain killers unless the pain becomes worse. Most of them would not think of undergoing physiotherapy, unless it’s advised by a doctor.

Many times we are unable to gauge the extent of damage that some pain or injury has caused to our body. It’s, therefore, important to increase our understanding about the need of

What is

is the healing of an injury, disease, or deformity by physical methods such as heat treatment, soft tissue mobilisation (muscle relaxation) and exercise, rather than by surgery or drugs. People need to understand why they need to reduce their dependence on painkillers.

The primary side-effect of any medicine is that when consumed regularly, the body starts building resistance against its action, which also has an adverse effect on internal organs.

is also a great stress buster. It not only cures pain but also treats its root cause in 90 per cent cases.

When and why?

An important question to address is whether a person should just let the body heal by itself or take for relief. Although, the human body can heal on its own with time but straining the body while a person is in pain can cause more harm. It will also make the pain stay for longer and lead to tightness and stiffness in adjoining muscles and joints, which can restrict movement. There are also ailments that take longer to heal such as post-surgery pains.

Here’s when your injury needs physiotherapy:

If you feel that the pain is constant, even if it is low intensity, there are chances that it won't go away on its own.



If pain prolongs over three days, it’s a good idea to consult your doctor if you need physiotherapy



Although, many people try to ignore slight sensations, chances are that something may not be right



If you feel you are walking, bending differently



Sometimes, a specific movement can re-activate the pain. This needs medical attention.

Conclusion

It’s imperative to understand and ensure that your injuries are healing within a stipulated time and do not linger on. The more you wait to get it treated, the harder it will become to resolve the problem later. Those of you who have been putting off a consultation, it is better to get an appointment at the earliest.