Good involves good oral and food hygiene along with When it comes to one’s teeth it’s easy to understand that some food items such as are more perilous than others. But have you ever wondered which food items can actually be beneficial for teeth and For the record, the most harmful foods for the teeth are those that contain the most The in the food will be absorbed by the bacteria that are in the mouth. This will then be metabolized into acids that will demineralize the enamel. This demineralization will create holes in the teeth, and other bacteria will then be lodged there. This is how cavities are formed. Mentioned below are some food items that can assist one gain healthy teeth.



- is a real protective food item especially for the teeth. It is rich in calcium and thus help re-mineralizes the enamel which is essential to avoid cavities. Thus it is recommended that one should eat at the end of the meal and also purchase a brand that has high calcium content.



- contain fluoride, which strengthens the enamel and helps fight cavities. In fact, fluoride also protects the teeth by making them more resistant to the attacks of bacteria that are present in dental plaque. Thus do not hesitate to include in your diet twice a week.



- contain no and acid thus if one wants to take care of their teeth then they should not hesitate to consume Citrus fruits, apple juice or tomatoes which are generally considered very healthy and rightly so may cause demineralization of the teeth. Finally, are often rich in calcium and fluoride and also vitamins that are good for the gums.



- This may be a surprise but is not exactly an enemy of one’s teeth. There are tannins in cocoa that have a positive effect on teeth; it can also help neutralize certain bacteria.



- Rich in calcium, is also beneficial for one’s teeth. can help in the re-mineralization of the enamel. However, only moderate consumption is recommended because of its high lipid content.



- is a good for as it does not contain carbohydrates (sugars). It also provides amino acids, vitamins and trace elements. Eating also stimulates the production of saliva which plays a protective role for the teeth.



Nuts, hazelnuts and - Nut are rich in calcium and fluoride which is beneficial for the teeth. Also because of the hard texture of they have to be chewed which increase the production of saliva and thus neutralize acids.



- Vegetables such as Brussels sprouts, cauliflower or broccoli are rich in vitamin C, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Thus they not only protect the gums but also help in mineralization of the enamel.



- like split peas, chickpeas, dried beans contain fluoride. Fluoride is beneficial for protection against cavities and for the mineralization of teeth.



- Raw carrot and cabbage can also be beneficial for for the simple reason that they promote chewing. Food items that promote chewing enable manual mechanical rubbing which helps remove dental plaque, food debris and bacteria. Also chewing promotes the creation of saliva that neutralizes the acids that have formed in the tooth enamel.

