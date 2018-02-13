Home Remedies to relieve Toothache

is often caused by tooth decay or tooth abscess. The pain comes from inflammation of the nerves of the tooth, sometimes from the dental pulp. The most common causes of are dental cavities, tooth root sensitivities, gum diseases, cracked tooth syndrome and more. It is always recommended that one treats the source and cures the permanently. But there are some natural that can help calm unbearable pain and provide comfort while waiting for the dentist's care. Please note that these are not meant to replace medicinal treatment but may be used to relieve pain in an emergency. One should always consult a dentist as soon as possible to diagnose and understand the cause of the and provide the right treatment. Mentioned below are few natural ways using which one can gain relief from at home.



Cloves – are well known for their powerful analgesic and antiseptic benefits. Put 2 to 3 on the tongue and moisten them with saliva to soften them. Then place them on the painful tooth and then lightly tighten the jaws to get out the juice. You can also place them between the painful tooth and the cheek so that the active ingredients gradually diffuse.



Garlic – is a powerful anti-infective. It also has anti-inflammatory and anesthetic properties. Crush 1 to 2 pieces of to make a paste. Apply this on the painful tooth for 3 to 5 minutes and after the application spit out the paste. Repeat the application several times during the day. This remedy is not recommended for people who are sensitive to



Gargle with salt water – Salt water has a disinfectant and astringent action that calms inflammation and pain. Mix 1 teaspoonful of salt in a glass full of water and gargle for 30 seconds with focus on the area where the affected tooth lies. Then spit out the water which will take care of the pus and toxins. One may repeat the procedure as many times as required during the day.



Mouthwash with vinegar – Vinegar has a repellent action on the mucous membranes of the mouth. It activates the circulation and the cellular exchanges, which alleviates the pains and fastens the process of healing. Dilute a teaspoon of vinegar in a glass of water. Take a sip of the mixture and then circulate in the mouth, especially on the side of the painful tooth. Spit the mixture and start again. Then rinse the mouth with pure water. When the pain increases again, repeat the procedure.



Bag of ice cubes – The cold has an anti-inflammatory and anesthetic action which will therefore eliminate or at least reduce the pain. Put 2 or 3 ice cubes in a plastic bag. Apply the sachet to the skin at the level of the painful area. Leave in affected place as long as the effect is not unpleasant, after which take a break. Repeat the operation at will with new ice cubes. Some people may react badly to the cold and the pain may increase especially if the pain is related to an exacerbated sensitivity of the gums. In the said case, give up this application.



Black tea bag – Black tea is rich in astringent tannins that tighten the tissues of the gums and thus soothes the inflammation and pain. Soak hot water with a bag of black tea. Get rid of excess water. When it is lukewarm, apply it on the painful tooth and the gum. Leave in on the affected place for 5 minutes. Repeat the process several times during the day.



Peppermint essential oil – The essential oil of peppermint has a disinfecting and analgesic action. It anesthetizes the area of the body with which it comes in contact with. Mix 1 or 2 drops of in toothpaste, then apply the paste on the painful tooth and the nearby gum. Repeat the same 2 to 3 times a day. The cure is not recommended to be used in case of children and pregnant women.





