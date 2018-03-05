How to Remove Colors and Pamper the Skin after Holi

Few days, right after Holi can be problematic with irritation and dryness of skin along with last of stubborn colors refusing to come off. Usually people have to resume their normal schedule the next day onwards thus it’s embarrassing and awkward when one is still colored especially on the face. Also the longer the chemical colors stay on your skin the longer they will cause damage. Prevention is always better than cure but if you haven’t applied coconut or olive oil on your body and hairs and Vaseline on the nails before venturing out, still there are few tricks that you can use. Mentioned below are some after Holi and also to afterwards.



Avoid usage of kerosene, – Usage of harsh chemicals to fight other harsh chemicals can be counterproductive. Contrary to the popular belief avoid kerosene, petrol, spirit and other similar products to remove Holi color as they will damage your skin and make it go dry.



– Warm or hot water will make it further harder to remove Holi colors. Thus usage of cold water is recommended to wash away Holi colors. One should keep splashing the face periodically with cold water when playing Holi or at least the first thing one should do after playing Holi is splash the face and body with cold water to remove whatever color that one can remove beforehand.



– To protect one’s skin and hairs from damage it is recommended that one should use only mild to wash the Holi colors away. Excessive washing of the face can also lead to dry skin. Also avoid any treatment such as facial or bleaching up until the skin regains it natural self.



– Lemon can help remove or lighten Holi colors naturally. A natural face pack which contain ingredients such as lemon, honey, curd, olive oil and turmeric can help not only remove the Holi colors but also regain skin’s natural colors.



– To naturally remove Holi colors from hairs without damaging them apply a coat of on the hairs for around half an hour. After which use a mild shampoo to wash your hairs and get rid of the colors.



– To avoid itchiness, dryness and rashes of the skin, massage and moisturize your skin using a good quality antiseptic cream. One may also use coconut oil, aloe vera oil and rose water to pamper the skin too.



– can also be used to rinse the hairs and wash away the colors. One can also mix a tablespoon of lemon juice in



– Right after one has washed the colors, your skin and face either by using products that are mild on the skin or by natural home made formulations. One can make a mixture of besan, and apply it one the face and keep the same for 10 minutes and wash it off to restore natural color and elasticity of the skin.

