Keeping Energy Levels High during the winters

Winter brings with it many viruses and changes that may bring the body under strain. This may then lead to lack of energy and motivation and even exhaustion. This exhaustion can be compounded by other secondary factors such as bad diet, lack of sleep, nutritional deficiencies, being overworked and other chronic diseases. There are many natural methods of preventing and fighting fatigue and exhaustion which can be handful especially in winters.
Causes of Fatigue
The best way to treat fatigue is to prevent it and for the said purpose it is important to know the usual causes. The most usual culprits are:
Unbalanced Diet - An unbalanced and poor diet can cause deficiencies. This lack of vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals and proteins can cause a feeling of fatigue. Food is the fuel for our body; remember to have a hearty breakfast to get you off to a good start and try to have a varied and a balanced diet. Another major reason for fatigue that is related with poor diet is iron deficiency which can also cause anaemia. In anaemia due to lack of iron there is a reduction in the number of red blood cells in the blood. The body is less oxygenated and thus the same results in fatigue.
Lack of Sleep - The amount of sleep required by an individual vary according to the age and many other factors. The ideal duration for a good night’s sleep thus differs on a case by case basis. Researchers have concluded that depending upon an individual 6-9 hours of sleep is required every night for good overall health. Both quality and quantity of sleep is required to prevent fatigue on the next day.
Medical Issues - Medical issues such as heart and breathing related issues, disturbance of the thyroid and diabetes can also cause chronic fatigue. Even psychiatric disorders such as depression can be the reason behind fatigue.
Lack of Physical Activities - Sedentary and confined life which one is forced to live mostly in winters is also a major reason behind fatigue.
Natural Ways to Treat Fatigue in winters
Before jumping to vitamin cocktails and other supplements and stimulants to fight fatigue one can try to simply rest and make appropriate lifestyle changes. One can also use the below methods to fight fatigue naturally.
Healthy Diet - Eat a healthy and a balanced diet. The diet must cover all the daily needs of proteins, vitamins and minerals. Thus include ample amount to nutrients and iron through fresh vegetables and fruits, beans, lentils, fish and legumes in your diet. A poor diet will cause deficiencies which is the best friend of fatigue. Also it is recommended that in the evening one should eat light as an excessively heavy evening meal may affect the quality of your sleep and a good restful sleep remains your best ally to avoid fatigue.
Sleep well - Not too much, not too little and especially regularly. Calculate your night sleep hours as per your own needs. Some people need 6 hours of sleep to be in good shape, while others may require 8 to 10 hours. Also there is nothing worse than going to bed at irregular times. This plays havoc with our biological clock causing inevitable fatigue.
Caffeine - Caffeine is also a natural way of fighting fatigue but it’s a double-edged sword. The fatigue fighting property of caffeine is well known but too much of the same and especially in the evenings can cause problems in sleeping and thus although the same may provide temporary and instant relief but in the long run it may be counterproductive.
Vitamin C - Vitamin C is considered as a star when it comes to fighting fatigue. Vitamin C is found naturally in citrus fruits and there are also many Vitamin C supplements available in the market which may be used.
Regular Exercise - Fatigue is also often linked to a life that is too sedentary and confined. Thus go out on walks, exercise regularly and take up a physical sport to fight fatigue. Also maintain regular schedules, organize yourself and take appropriate time-outs for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Keeping Energy Levels High during the winters
