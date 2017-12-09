Menopause - Things to Know

meaning stopping of is a natural phenomenon which begins in women around the age of 40 - 50 years. During this period the ovaries stop producing reproductive hormones estrogen and progesterone. This leads to many changes in a women’s body which are often termed as illness which they are not. Many factors do affect the age at which occurs in a women. Genetic factors play an important role hence many a time the age-band in which occurs is similar in a mother and daughter. Other factors such as heavy smoking can also advance the date of There are also many myths that are associated with such as that taking of contraceptive pills alters the age at which occurs naturally and more.



What happens before



is preceded by a period called perimenopause. Perimenopause lasts for about four years on an average and continues for 12 months after the last menstrual period. During perimenopause there is a decrease in production of female sex hormones. During this time women will experience disturbances in their monthly menstrual cycles like the being too short, too long, too heavy or too light; this phenomenon is also accompanied by other symptoms such as swollen and painful breasts, insomnia, abdominal bloating, mood swings and more. The said condition is known as premenstrual congestive syndrome. Mostly these symptoms are manageable and do not require treatment or a visit to a doctor but if the quality of life is getting affected severely one should consult a doctor.



Effects of Menopause



Symptoms of vary from one woman to another. Over time the symptoms and their intensity may vary in the same women too. During a women undergoes physical and during which climacteric disorders may occur. Climacteric disorders are not serious in themselves and do not present a hazard. These include hot flashes, vaginal dryness, urinary disorders, mood disorders (irritability, anxiety), sleep disorders (insomnia) and more. These disorders are nonexistent or very moderate in one woman in two. When they manifest, they can be painful and their duration may vary from a few months to few years.



Disorders



Some common disorders are:



Hot Flashes – Hot Flashes are the most common symptom of This happens due to cessation of estrogen production by the ovaries. Hot flashes are feeling of warmth sometimes accompanied by a redness of the skin too. In some women, hot flashes are accompanied by intense sweating. They can occur during the day or during the night. Although harmless but hot flashes can be very annoying.



Weight Gain – Women often experience during the but this is not directly related to the hormonal changes of causes a change in the distribution of fat, which then accumulates more frequently in the belly area rather than in the thighs and buttocks. Weight gained during is also harder to lose when compared to generic



Urinary and Vaginal Disorders – There are vaginal changes during menopause, during the said period estrogen deficiency can make vaginal wall thinner, drier and less elastic, thus creating discomfort during sexual intercourse. may also cause decreased bladder control in women. This may lead to small urinary leakages, especially during sneezing, laughter and other such efforts.



Skin Problems – Skin is very much influenced by sex hormones, does biological changes during can lead to the skin becomes more fragile and thinner.



Other Disorders – Other disorders includes issues such as headaches, joint pain, sleep disorders, fatigue and more. Many women may also experience mild depression during the period.



