Mood Swings and Other Mood Disorders

Intense and rapid changes in one’s mood can be described as mood swings. Experiencing an emotional rollercoaster ride within a matter of hours can also be termed as a mood disorder. Although probably everybody go through mild mood swings especially during stressful periods but severe cases require immediate medical attention. Many a time mood swings are termed as bipolar disorder or manic depression as mood swings may be one of the symptoms of these and many different mental disorders. Mood swings have a very common occurrence but the severity of the same varies. Physiological problems such as depression, dysthymia, bipolar disorder and more are also classified as mood disorders. Children, teen, adults and just about anybody may get affected by the problem, although women tend to be affected more by mood disorders than men. This is probably due to complex hormonal makeup and changes that women experience often. Individuals with a history of mood disorders in the family are more at risk.
What Causes Mood Swings?
There is no one particular reason that causes mood swings. Reasons can vary from depression to drug abuse to unhealthy diet. But the most common causes of frequent mood swings are:
Stress – Stress is one of the most common reasons. Individual who suffer from long term chronic stress in day to day life are highly susceptible to mood swings.
Drugs and Alcohol abuse – Any substance abuse that alter the chemistry of the brain may also lead to mood disorders and swings.
Depression and Bipolar disorder – Psychological disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder are also reasons why an individual may experience extreme mood swings.
Chemicals in the Brain – Changes in secretion of various chemicals in the brain may also lead to mood changes. Disproportion of neurotransmitters in the brain such as serotonin can lead to stress, anxiety, depression and mood swings and disorders.
Poor Diet and Health – Poor diet such as excessive intake of sugar and overall poor physical and mental health can also be the reason for frequent mood swings.
Symptoms of Mood Swings
The most common symptom of mood swings is emotional distress. As many a times mood swings are accompanied by chronic long term stress thus the condition becomes more so frustrating. Individual will experience low self-confidence, self-esteem and feeling of hopelessness. Drastic changes in appetite, weight and sleeping patterns may also be due to some mood disorder. Suicidal thought, being withdrawn and trouble focusing or concentrating are other symptoms of mood disorders. Bout of empty mood on one hand and racing thoughts on the other may also occur in individuals affected by mood swings. Irritability and aggression are also symptoms and signs of mood disorders. Physical symptoms of mood swing and other disorders include headaches, stomach and digestive issues and chronic tiredness.
Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention of Mood Disorders
Mood disorders can be diagnosed by a mental health professional by studying complete medical history and conducting complete psychiatric evaluation. Treatment methods for severe mood swings and disorders include therapy and medication. Psychotherapy and other therapies such as electroconvulsive therapy and transcranial stimulation are used to control and treat the condition so that the affected individual can live a stable and productive life. Medications prescribed are mostly antidepressants and mood stabilizing medications. Although there is no certain method to prevent or cure mood disorders but by certain lifestyle changes one can boost their mental health and quality of life. A healthy and balanced diet, regular exercise, physical and mental activities such as jogging, swimming, walks, Yoga, meditation, taking up a sport, solving puzzles and more, avoiding alcohol and drugs can help maintain one’s mental health and fight mood swings and other mood disorders.
Mood Swings and Other Mood Disorders
Many a time mood swings are termed as bipolar disorder or manic depression as mood swings may be one of the symptoms of these and many different mental disorders.
Anurag Khare Last Updated at November 24, 2017 15:54 IST
http://mybs.in/2UaR2J6
Intense and rapid changes in one’s mood can be described as mood swings. Experiencing an emotional rollercoaster ride within a matter of hours can also be termed as a mood disorder. Although probably everybody go through mild mood swings especially during stressful periods but severe cases require immediate medical attention. Many a time mood swings are termed as bipolar disorder or manic depression as mood swings may be one of the symptoms of these and many different mental disorders. Mood swings have a very common occurrence but the severity of the same varies. Physiological problems such as depression, dysthymia, bipolar disorder and more are also classified as mood disorders. Children, teen, adults and just about anybody may get affected by the problem, although women tend to be affected more by mood disorders than men. This is probably due to complex hormonal makeup and changes that women experience often. Individuals with a history of mood disorders in the family are more at risk.