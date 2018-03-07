Natural Remedies for Eczema

Eczema is a which is characterised by red patches strewn with small vesicles, squames accompanied by itching and more. Unfortunately there is no absolute cure for Eczema but there are ways in which the outbreak can be controlled and relief can be provided. Some common tips to avoid outbreaks of eczema are to avoid usage of harsh chemicals in soaps and detergents, keep the skin moisturized, avoiding spending time in extreme temperatures and usage of perfumes. Mentioned below are some natural ways in which one can gain relief during an outbreak especially when the eczema is localised.



- The has excellent healing, anti-inflammatory, soothing and relaxing properties. Apply 2 to 3 drops of pure diluted in a teaspoon of vegetable oil such as sweet almond oil, 3 times a day for 20 days.



- Burdock is purifying plant that has a healing effect on the skin, it also has a tonic action on the liver and pancreas. Make burdock herbal tea by adding 1 teaspoon of crushed roots in 1/4 litre of water and boil it for 5 minutes and let it infuse 10 minutes. Drink 3 to 4 cups a day for 20 days.



- The essential oil of palmarosa has many dermatological benefits such as that it helps in regenerating of the skin. Apply locally 2 to 3 drops pure or diluted in a teaspoon of sweet almond oil. One may repeat the procedure 2 to 3 times a day for 20 days.



- The flowers of chamomile are known for their soothing properties along with their anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties. Add a tablespoon of dried flowers in 1/4 litre of water and let it infuse for 10 minutes to make herbal tea. Drink 2-3 times per day for 20 days.



- Viola Tricolor is well known for its anti-inflammatory, depurative, diuretic and also antitussive properties. Add 1 tablespoon of flower in 1 cup of water. Infuse for 10 minutes in simmering water. Drink 2 to 3 cups a day for 20 days.



- is widely used to treat various skin conditions. It is useful in conditions such as varicose veins, psoriasis¸ burns, insect bites, acne and more. is especially useful during eczema for its anti-inflammatory, healing, soothing properties. One can apply pure drops directly on the affected region or in combination with other oils such as lavender or



- Elm Buds sooth skin problems; they are especially useful during oozing from skin in eczema. is available in pharmacies and organic stores; dilute 5 drops 3 times a day in a glass of water and consume the same for 3 weeks.



- Crab Apple helps sooth the allergic reaction of eczema. Dilute 4 drops 4 times a day in a glass of water and consume the same for 7 days. Because of its alcohol content, the said remedy is not recommended for people having alcohol intolerance, pregnant or breastfeeding women and children less than 10 years of age.

