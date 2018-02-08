Natural Remedies for Painful Menstruation

During menstruation a little pain and discomfort is normal but some women experience excessive and real painful menstruation, the said condition is known as For some women the period of menstruation every month can be a real inconvenient one with pain in the lower abdomen or the lower back and more. During monthly periods pain in the lower abdomen or the lower back can be caused due to a congestive and inflammatory condition of the lower abdomen or because of contractions and spasms of the uterus. For both the said conditions there are some natural and effective ways available using which one can relieve congestion and calm inflammation and spasms thus gain relief from the pain. Mentioned below are some of these natural and effective ways of dealing with Please note that these natural methods should not be treated as a replacement for medicinal treatments. If the pain persists or worsens it’s recommended that one consults a doctor.



- has the ability to relax the uterine muscle and reduce contractions. It also has a regulating effect on the hormonal balance. Get preparation from a pharmacy, dilute 50 to 100 drops in a glass of water and drink the same before a meal. Try the cure once every day for relief.



Blackcurrant buds - The powerful anti-inflammatory action of blackcurrant bud relieves pain during menstruation. Dilute in a glass of water 30 to 50 drops and consume 3 times a day before meals. The mixture is to be taken each month during the painful periods. Please note that the mixture can sometimes be a little too stimulating for sensitive people.



Hot Compress with Chamomile - Hot compress of chamomile has a decongestant and anti-spasmodic effect on spasms causing pain during menstruation. Make an infusion with a tablespoon of dried chamomile in half a litre of boiling water. Dip a thin cloth, folded several times. Dip the fabric a little and test its temperature by placing the compress on the inner side of the forearm. Apply the compress on the lower abdomen and put on a bath towel to keep the heat. Keep the cloth placed as long as the compress remains warm (10 to 15 minutes). One may renew the application at will.



Cypress - The cypress has powerful anti-spasmodic properties, it also acts as a decongestant on venous and lymphatic level. Dilute 2 to 3 drops of cypress in honey and take the mixture three times a day. Start 2 to 3 days before the period and continue for the duration of the period.



Zinc and copper - The combination of trace elements zinc - copper has a regulating action on the hormonal secretions. One may purchase Zinc and copper ampoules or granules in pharmacies. Depending on the dosage indicated, keep granules or liquid for 1 minute under the tongue, in the morning on an empty stomach. To be effective enough the cure must be carried out over several months.



- Butterbur is a medicinal plant with powerful antispasmodic properties. It calms the pains caused by the spasms of the uterus. It is often recommended against migraines too, but is also very effective for pain during periods when taken at the first symptoms. Butterbur is available in pharmacies mainly in the form of ready-to-use tablets. Follow the dosage prescribed by the manufacturer.



Yarrow (Achillea millefolium) - The yarrow is a plant that has a sedative effect on the uterus and ovaries and thus calms spasms. For relief infuse 30 grams of flowery tops in one litre of hot water for 10 minutes. Drink up to 3 cups a day during the menstruation period.



Common lady's mantle (Alchemilla vulgaris) - The leaves of the lady's mantle have the property of collecting the dew produced during the night. Infuse 40 grams of dry leaves in one litre of hot water for 10 minutes. Then drink 3 large cups of this tea a day between meals during the entire period of menstruation.



- By massaging the plantar reflex zone of the ovaries and that of the uterus, blood circulation and cellular exchanges in these organs are intensified. These reflex zones are located on either side of the heel, between the malleolus and the back of the heel. Massage the reflex zones of one foot for 5 to 10 minutes, and then proceed in the same way on the other foot.





