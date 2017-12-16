Positive Effects of Exposure to Sunlight on Various Diseases

Be it plant life or humans every living being on the planet is The benefits of spending time in morning sun are many, the primary one being stimulation of in the body. Other benefits being improved energy levels, better body functions and many more. There are many benefits as well as few risks involved in exposure to sun. It is understood that overexposure of the body to the sun would be harmful. Other factors such as time of the day, time period of exposure and also geography which may determine how strong the sunrays would be are also important factors. The sun may help not only soothe symptoms of many diseases but also help treat and combat many rheumatic, dermatological and psychosomatic diseases and ailments. Some of the illnesses in which exposure to Sun is considered beneficial are:



– plays a vital role in the metabolism of calcium and phosphorus which is beneficial for the bone of the body. The that one consumes has to be firstly stimulated and turned into active for the body to use. This can be done through stimulation by sun's rays. Thus doctors recommend that an individual should spend ten to fifteen minutes a day in sunlight for better and to fight diseases such as



– Dermatologists and general physicians alike consider as a disease related to the sebaceous glands. usually affects adolescents and mostly fades away with age. Researchers believe that exposure to sun provides relief from symptoms of considerably but this improvement is only temporary and the outbreaks of pimples in the days or weeks that follow are imminent.



– It is believed that exposure to sun has a positive impact of many such as Psoriasis, and is an autoimmune disease commonly found on the skin especially on the elbows, knees, forearms and legs. Similarly is also an autoimmune disease. In the said case the antibodies that cause attack melanocytes which are the cells that give color to the skin. This causes spots, or more precisely areas without pigment. The most often affected parts here too are the hands, forearms, elbows, knees and feet. Atopy is manifested by an inflammation of the epidermis on certain parts of the body such as flexion folds which is the inside of the elbow and the back of the knee, or the cheeks and the frontal region. The most often affects young children and usually disappears in the pre-puberty.



– Probably no scientific study is required to understand that a beautiful bright day cheers one up and lifts the mood of an individual. Maybe it’s due to hormonal stimulation or some other factor but exposure to sun helps lift mood and fight various mood disorders. Exposure to sun also helps fight anxiety and panic attacks. It has been found that the number of anxiety attacks recorded in centers decreases significantly when the sunshine increases.

– is one of the common type of which is caused due to stress. Exposure to sunlight helps sooth the senses and fight stress hence exposure to sunlight is also beneficial in combating

