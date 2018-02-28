Protect your Body against Dehydration this Summer

can be described as acute shortage of water in the body. It is mostly caused because of abnormally high water loss due to issues such as high fever, heat wave, vomiting, diarrhea, intense activity, diabetes and other reasons. In summers is often caused because of reasons such as insufficient intake of water while spending too much time outdoors in the heat. The condition is more prevalent in summers as the body loses much water quickly due to perspiration in summers. Whatever the cause, can have serious consequences if it is not tackled quickly. In severe cases it can even lead to coma, or even death. is also sometimes referred to as sunstroke and heat stroke especially when the condition is caused because of ambient warm atmosphere or prolonged sun exposure in the summers. is a condition which is quite common especially amongst children but most often it is moderate which can be quickly corrected by adequate water intake.



Risks of Dehydration



If one has ever been feeling thirsty, most probably he or she has already been dehydrated. The sensation of thirst appears when certain nerve receptors located at the level of the hypothalamus which is a very important structure of the brain are alerted by too high a concentration of blood. This is the sign that you are already dehydrated and it is a signal to take very seriously. is especially bad for infants and senior citizens, they are also the most vulnerable. Infants are particularly troubled because their bodies are made up of 70% water and have very few reserves. In addition, as their immune system is immature, they are prone to childhood diseases such as fever, diarrhea and vomiting all of which promote water loss. In senior citizens prevalence of common diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure and their medication can be the reason or the aggravator for Also senior citizens in many instances don’t feel the thirst hence their water intake is minimal at best.



Symptoms of Dehydration



At first, the beginning of is feeling of simple thirst. Often ignored other warning signs follow. If is not quickly corrected, the sensation of thirst becomes intense, the production of sweat and urine decreases. Highly concentrated urine is one of the symptoms of dehydration, other symptoms such as fever, headache, dizziness, accelerated pulse rate, drop in blood pressure, nausea and vomiting may occur in the absence of quick rehydration. The brain cells being particularly sensitive to dehydration, thus in case of an individual will suffer from confusion, convulsions and disorders of consciousness. In addition to the one may also suffer from symptoms, because of which has taken place in the first place, for instance stomach ache if the has been caused by diarrhea.



How to Prevent and Treat Dehydration



During heat wave in summers or hot weather and other times when one is at risk of it is strongly advised to focus on prevention. Firstly keep rehydration yourself by every quarter of an hour. When spending an extended period out in the sun during summers one should rehydrate before, during and after the session. Be careful and reduce the consumption of caffeine and alcohol that promote In the event of a heat wave, stay indoors preferably in a cool room. Wear a simple, loose-fitting cotton T-shirt. Cool yourself through a cold shower and avoid venturing out during the hottest time of the day. Contrary to the popular belief air conditioning is not the best solution. To cool the air that comes into a room, spread a wet sheet in front of the windows. Do also ventilate, preferably with a ceiling fan. Open the windows at night and fight against all sources of external heat by equipping your windows shutters or failing with thick and light-colored external blinds, to close during the day and to reopen as soon as the outside temperature is lower than that which prevails inside of the house. Put green plants in the main rooms, on the balcony and in the immediate vicinity of the house to create a microclimate limiting the warming of the indoor air. Finally reduce your sources of heat inside the home, forgetting the halogens that heat almost as much as a radiator. Also avoid activities that give off heat and energy such as oven or gas lit for hours, ironing, appliances on the night light, it’s best to unplug them. In case of extreme or unconsciousness seek immediate emergency help.

