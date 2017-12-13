Reasons for Bad Breath and their Natural Cure

Bad breath is an issue that affects others more than the person who is actually suffering from the problem. Although not a very serious issue bad breath may affect confidence and social life of an individual negatively. Also oral health is directly related to overall good health. Bad breath also known as halitosis is commonly caused by two reasons which are odour-causing bacteria and dry mouth, there may also be some other reasons too. Bad breath isn't something you have to live with and many a times dealing with bad breath is actually quite easy. It's simple enough, take care of your mouth and your mouth will take care of your breath. Keep your mouth moist and foreign particles out of your teeth. Put those two together and you're half way to solving the problem of bad breath. Get rid of your morning breath or dog breath and it will definitely make the life of your co-workers, spouse and people around you a bit more pleasant.
Causes of Bad Breath
The most common causes of bad breath are poor oral hygiene and other issues such as:
Oral problems: Oral problems such as infections and inflations of the mouth can cause bad breath. Among the most common culprits are fungal infections and tonsillitis.
Food retention and decay: Food particle may get trapped and rot in cavities and gaps between teeth and cause bad breath. This is also a very common reason why someone may suffer from bad breath.
Gingivitis: Gingivitis and other gum diseases also cause bad breath.
Gastroesophageal acidity: Digestive issue and related issues such as usage of tobacco and alcohol may also cause of bad breath.
Nose and sinus problems: Chronic rhinitis and sinusitis may also be the reason for bad breath.
Natural Ways to Cure Bad Breath
There are a number of simple steps one can take to treat the problem and it won't cost much money too. The only thing one really needs is a little bit of time and effort. Like everything else, the first step is the hardest one to take. Some of the most easy and natural ways of treating bad breath at home are:
Brush your teeth often - Simple enough but the most potent weapon against bad breath is to brush your teeth properly and often. Although dentists recommend that one should brush twice but one can even brush after meals and coffee breaks this will not only improve your oral hygiene but eliminate bad breath too.
Floss and Use Mouthwash - Floss the plague and use mouthwash to kill odour-causing bacteria, it is also recommended that one uses an alcohol-free mouthwash as an alcohol-based mouthwash will provide temporary relief but will also dry the mouth causing bad breath in the long run.
Brush your tongue too - A clean tongue can also help make one’s breath pleasant. Every breath passes over the tough and if the tongue is dirty so is one’s breath.
Avoid Specific Food Items - Specific food items such as garlic, onion and cheese causes bad breath so either one should avoid them or take appropriate action like usage of mouthwash or brushing after consuming these food items.
Usage of Specific Food Items - On the other hand food items such as chewing gum, cloves, fennel seeds, certain tea, salt and lemon can help freshen the breath or help avoid bad breath, thus usage of such food items is recommended.
Drink Water Regularly - Drinking water regularly will help clean the mouth, keep it fresh and also help avoid drying effect thus help in combating bad breath.
Maintain Oral Hygiene and Treat Gingivitis - Don’t ignore oral health, treat any gum or mouth related disorders such as gingivitis. Take care of your dentures wash and brush them regularly. Also eat healthy and visit your dentist regularly.
Reasons for Bad Breath and their Natural Cure
Anurag Khare Last Updated at December 13, 2017 19:03 IST
http://mybs.in/2Ub8EUj
