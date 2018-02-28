Some Myths about Various Food Articles

There are many popular beliefs about various food items which are either only partially true or are just plain formed over a period of time. In terms of nutrition, there are some popular beliefs that are just not true, and then there are food items and practices with bad reputation which is totally undeserved. Mentioned below are some associated with food items and diet that one doesn’t need to believe anymore.



One should eat less in summers and more in winters – Although technically the said advice makes sense but in real world it does not hold water. Indeed, in winter the body needs more energy to maintain a stable body temperature and in summers a heavy meal can strain the digestive system. Thus even though it’s true that calories intake in winters should be more than in summers but nowadays a majority of people are very rarely confronted with the heat and the cold as they spend a majority of times indoors in cars, homes and offices. Thus the body may or may not require the extra or subdued supply of calories in winters and summers respectively.



are less beneficial – Contrary to the popular belief fruits and vegetables that undergo freezing retain a large proportion of vitamins and minerals which are present, almost in the same amount as in fresh produce. The loss if any is negligible especially if the latest industrial processes and best practices are followed.



Olive oil is the least oily– Olive oil is truly one of the most beneficial amongst all oils as the fat contained in olive oil is good for the heart and arteries. Olive oil is widely used in Mediterranean diet and the said diet is considered as good for the heart. But the statement that olive oil is the less or least oily is a myth. All oils are composed of 100% lipids and therefore 100% fat thus all oils are as fat as each other.



Do not drink water during meals – Many people refrain from drinking water during meals, for fear of having their bellies swell. However, quite the contrary, water never disrupts digestion. However, the experts agree that drinking water during meals can cause digestive discomfort and bloating in some people. It is thus recommended that one must drink water when one is thirsty, whether during or between meals doesn't really matter.



Bread makes one fat – The bread is not an easily digestive food item just like many other starchy foods. But starchy foods items should be least of one's concern as long as they are consumed in ideal quantities. In fact more often than not what gets added with bread like butter or cheese needs more attention than the bread itself.



Beer is less caloric than wine – Although technically it is true that beer is much less caloric than wine. In equal quantities, the wine contains 400 kcal per litre as against beer which contains 830 kcal per litre. But when one factors in the doses consumed, the calorie intake becomes almost identical between 250 ml of beer and 120 ml of wine.



are more nutritious than white eggs - are no more nutritious than white eggs, for the simple reason that the color of the shell is determined by the breed of the hen. Thus, a white hen will lay white eggs, and a brown hen will have These eggs have exactly the same taste and the same nutritional value.



are richer in vitamins – Eating organic allows one to consume products from agricultural produce that is more respectful of the environment and health, by limiting the use of pesticides. But this has nothing to do with the nutritional value of a food, whether it comes from organic farming or not, this nutritional value remains the same.



is less caloric than milk chocolate – In reality, the more cocoa the chocolate contains, the fattier it is and the less sweet it is. All in all, the caloric intake of a and a milk chocolate is almost identical which are 584 kcal for and 530 for milk chocolate.



is a healthy diet – More and more people are opting to ban gluten from their diets, even though they may not suffer from intolerance. Experts believe that people who do not suffer from intolerance have no interest in banning gluten from their diet. Also contrary to belief a gluten-free diet will not help one lose weight.



Whatever one eats at night is stored by the body - It is true that at night, when we sleep, we spend fewer calories than during the day time. But we still need energy to digest, breathe and make all our organs work. It is therefore important to eat also in the evening, even if the meal is lighter. But know that all calories ingested at night will not be stored by the body.



