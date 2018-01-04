Tips to Avoid Complication in Diabetes

Diabetes is a disease which is often neglected, overlooked and underestimated. As per estimations of World Organization (WHO) unless urgent steps are taken to diagnose and respond to diabetes early, diabetes related deaths will double in the next ten years. Often it is the complications which have been caused by diabetes enable a person to know that he or she is suffering from diabetes. accounts for almost 90% of diabetes cases worldwide. Being Overweight, having sedentary lifestyle and other secondary issues further complicate the condition. Most often diabetes evolves silently for 10 to 15 years before being diagnosed. By then it may have a very negative impact on eyes, nerves, kidneys, coronaries, arteries and other body parts and functions.



Prevent and Fight Diabetes

is often characterised by absence of annoying symptoms such as it being But unfortunately this lack of annoying symptoms does not encourage individuals to seek diagnosis and treatment which leads to uncontrolled growth and often disabling complications later. Early diagnosis and control of blood sugar levels are the best weapons in fighting diabetes. Individual in the high risk category should be extra cautious and careful and undergo testing for blood sugar levels every year. Individuals with history of diabetes in the family, those who are or have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of greater than 28, individuals suffering from and form the high risk category and are more prone to develop diabetes. If an individual falls in the high risk category or is showing and symptoms of such as fatigue, excessive thirst or hunger, greater than normal urine secretion, vision issues then he should undergo early testing to determine the blood sugar levels.



Common Diabetes Related Complications

Complications of diabetes include blindness, amputations, related issues, and much more. Diabetic retinopathy is one of the major causes of worldwide especially in people over the age of 50 years. Still only a miniscule number of diabetic individuals undergo regular retinal screening. Diabetes is also responsible for thousands of each year which can be avoided through early and proper management of lesions. Diabetes also increases the risk of failure, cardiovascular disease and stroke. Undiagnosed and untreated diabetes doubles the overall risk of death from these complications. Tens of thousands of patients are victims of these diabetes related complications each year. However, this damage is not inevitable and the vast majority of them can be avoided.



How to Avoid Diabetes Related Complications

Only regular control of blood sugar can prevent serious consequences such as cardiovascular diseases, eye problems, nervous, kidney, Complications of diabetes can be prevented with early diagnosis, adequate follow-up and on-going control of blood sugar levels. Other tips to avoid complication include make sure that one maintains a reasonable weight and exercise at least 30 minutes a day in a sustained manner. If a doctor has recommended medication ensure timely compliance of the same to control blood sugar levels. Avoid alcohol, Use diabetic-friendly instead of sugar itself. The risk of developing is doubled in people with diabetes, thus it is also important to keep one's blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check. Annual general check-up, stress management and a regular trip to your ophthalmologists are also some of the other tips to avoid complication of diabetes.

