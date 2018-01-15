Top Least Caloric Vegetables for Weight Loss

Intake of fresh vegetables is usually recommended as part of slimming diets. Rich in water and fiber, they fill the stomach well and are less caloric and fattening when compared to other food items. Including fresh vegetables in one’s daily diet lengthen the duration of satiety from one meal to another. As part of a balanced diet, it is important to vary the contributions and servings of various vegetables. One should not deprive himself of any vegetable, the more the variation and variety the better. But have you ever wondered what the best choices amongst the various available vegetables? Mentioned below is the list of top low calorie vegetables which are good for health.
Cucumber - Cucumber is cultivated mostly in summers but it is generally available year round too due to cultivation in greenhouses and stocking of the same in cold storages. A cucumber has 13 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams, it also has negligible amount of sugar content. Cucumber contains 1.1% of fiber and 96% of water, thus although the fiber content is not a very high but it can immensely contributes to the hydration of an individual. Cucumber is also rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, vitamins K and B9. It also has antioxidant properties and sulfur compounds that are believed to provide protection against certain diseases.
Tomato - Tomatoes are available year round, although red tomatoes are by far the most common ones available in the market but there are other varieties of tomatoes too. Tomatoes has an average of 18 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams and sugar content of 2.3% which is lower when compared to the average of other vegetables which is 5%. Tomato is also rich in water content which is 94% and potassium. It also has a good amount of beta-carotene and provides magnesium, vitamins C and Vitamin K. Tomatoes also contain lycopene, a red pigment with antioxidant properties, which is believed to help in the prevention of prostate cancer.
Pink radish - Pink radish consists of 11 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams and a negligible sugar content of 1.2%. Pink radish contains only 0.7% of fiber and a whopping 97% of water content thus it facilitates hydration. Pink radish also has potassium, calcium and magnesium; it also has alkalizing properties which is beneficial for bone health.
Lettuce (Green salads) - Lettuce and other different salads such as watercress and chicory contain around 15 to 19 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams along with negligible sugar content of less than 1%. In cases of green salads the fibre intake is less at around 1% but they are very rich in water content, around 95% and potassium. They are also beneficial because of their vitamin K and beta-carotene (pro-vitamin A) antioxidant content. Green salads also contribute significantly to the intake of magnesium, manganese, vitamins C and B9.
Chinese cabbage - Chinese cabbage contain around 16 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams along with negligible sugar content of less than 1.7%. Chinese cabbage has a very low fibre content of 0.8% and a very high water content of 95%. It is also rich in potassium. Chinese cabbage has a record content of beta-carotene (pro-vitamin A) and vitamin K. It also contains good proportions of calcium, manganese, vitamins B6, B9 and C.
Pumpkin - A pumpkin contain around 18 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams along with sugar content of 3.1%. Pumpkin contains starch (carbohydrate starch), as well as small proportions of mannitol and xylitol, which give it slightly laxative properties. Pumpkin also contains around 1.1% fibre and 95% water content. It also has potassium, calcium, beta-carotene, vitamin C and group B, including B5 and B9.
Fennel - Fennel contain around 20 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams along with sugar content of 2.3%. Fennel is available in different varieties but mostly all varieties contain around 2.1% of fibres and 92% of water content. It contains a little more calcium than the average vegetable and also contributes to the intake of magnesium and manganese. Levels of vitamin K and beta-carotene in fennel are remarkable, it also contains all the vitamins of group B, in particular vitamin B9.
Eggplant - Eggplant contain around 21 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams, along with sugar content of 2.4%. Eggplant has good fiber content of 2.7%. It is also rich in water content which is 93% and potassium and manganese. Consumption of eggplant also supplies the body with magnesium, vitamins K and group B, especially B5, B6 and B9.
Top Least Caloric Vegetables for Weight Loss
Mentioned below is the list of top low calorie vegetables which are good for health.
