Top Most Caloric Vegetables for Weight Gain

Although majority of people are looking to lose weight but there are some who are underweight and thus want to gain weight. through unhealthy diet full of fats is not exactly the way one should gain weight as it will have an adverse impact on one’s The best way is to gain weight is through healthy eating and fresh vegetables always form an integral part of healthy eating and a healthy diet. While there is not a very big difference in terms of calories when we compare the most and least caloric vegetable but still there are some vegetable which are more caloric than others. Thus these vegetable which are high on calories may be included in one’s diet to up the calorie intake. Mentioned below is the list of some of the most



Peas - contain 67 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams which is around 200 grams with their shells. They have sugar content of 7% which is higher when compared to the average of other vegetables which is 5%. also have high levels of protein which is 5.8% and fiber which is 5.5%. contain a veritable cocktail of micronutrients. They are particularly rich in beta-carotene, vitamins K and C and also contain calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, copper, manganese and vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 and B9.



Parsnip - contain 58 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams. is a root vegetable belonging to the carrot family. The sugar content in is 10.1%, which is double than the average sugar content found in other vegetables. Parsnips are rich in fiber too at 4.7%. It also has good levels of potassium, calcium and magnesium, which helps in the regulation of blood pressure. Other nutrients and vitamins contained in are vitamins B2, B5, B6, B9, E and K.



Kale - contain 54 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams. also known as leaf cabbage has sugar content of 4.2%. It also contains high levels of protein at 4.3% and fiber at 4.9%. Alone a 100 grams serving of is enough to provide 20% of the recommended daily fiber intake. also has record levels of antioxidant vitamins C and E, beta-carotene (pro-vitamin A) and vitamin K, which is useful for bone It is also rich in potassium, calcium, copper and manganese.



Beet - contain 47 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams. It has sugar content of around 8.6% which is slightly higher than the average sugar content found in other vegetables. contains only 2% of fiber but is rich in potassium and manganese. It also provides all the vitamins of group B, especially B9.



Artichoke - contain 46 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams. It has sugar content of around 5%. also has high levels of protein which is 3.1% and fiber which is 5.4%. The high fiber content in facilitates intestinal transit. It is also rich in potassium, calcium and magnesium and has good levels of copper, manganese, vitamins K and B9.



Brussels sprouts - contain 52 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams. It has sugar content of around 5.7%. also contain high levels of protein and fiber at 4% for both. It also contains record levels of vitamin K, C and B9. are also rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, manganese, vitamins B1, B2, B5 and B6.



Dandelion - contain 49 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams. owes its caloric intake to its protein and fiber content which stands at 2.8% and 2.7% respectively. contains a natural cocktail of micronutrients. It is rich in vitamin K and potassium along with calcium, iron and vitamin E, C, B1, B2, B6 and B9.



Crosne - contain 52 kilocalories (calories) per 100 grams. It has sugar content of around 5.5%. has very high protein content for a vegetable which stands at 7.4%, five times more than the average. It is also rich in potassium.

