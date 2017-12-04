Weight Loss through Acai Berry

Acai berries have been advertised as a natural and healthy way of losing weight. Being natural means no chemicals and no side effects thus weigh loss through Acai Berry supplements or juice sounds to be too good to be true. After endorsement from Oprah and numerous testimonials from many people acai berries have became an instant sensation in the US and elsewhere. Today many acai berries weigh loss programs, diets and tips that are being promoted in the market. It is also being stated that acai berries have numerous other health benefits such as protection against various diseases and ailments and much more. The acai berries are now referred to as Superfood by many due to it's due to its dense nutritional qualities and numerous health benefits. But what exactly are Acai berries?
What are Acai Berries?
Acai Berries are purple colored berry that are found in the Amazon rain forest. The said berries are highly perishable thus one will find the berries as supplements and Acai Berry juice only in the markets. As the acai berries are found only in supplement and juice form it becomes more important to choose only the best and reliable brand. Acai berries contain high level of antioxidants in fact it has the highest ORAC (oxygen radical absorption capacity) ratings when compared to any other food item. Acai berry is not just rich in antioxidants but also contains generous amounts of fiber, vitamins, minerals, unsaturated fats such as Omega 3, 6 and 9 and many other essential compounds.
Acai Berry and Weight Loss
More than its other health benefits the acai berry have become immensely popular due to the claimed fact that it causes rapid weight loss. So how exactly does acai berry work for weight loss? Acai berries have appetite suppression qualities; they are rich in fiber and also have a positive impact on the digestive system. Thus they help the body to process foods better and burn fat more efficiently in turn making it easier to lose weight. The essential fatty acids contained in the berries also improve metabolism and help the body run smoother. Although there hasn’t been any scientific study that endorses these facts but it’s claimed that these qualities and benefits of the Acai Berry have been known to the natives of South America since centuries.
Health Benefits of Acai Berries
Other than weight loss acai berries claim to have many other health benefits. As they are rich in antioxidants thus they are good for the immune system, they also provide protection against cell damage caused due to chemicals and pollution. Acai berries were initially used for its anti-aging properties, the nutritional and weight loss properties of the berries have been discovered fairly recently. Some recent independent studies that have been carried out have found that the berries may also provide protection against cardiovascular heart diseases. Other claimed benefits of acai berry are increased energy levels and vitality, improved blood circulation and vision and much more.
Other Acai Berry Facts
Acai berry has 20 times more antioxidants than grapes. They are also packed with phytonutrients and anthocyanins. Acai berry is definitely a healthy wonder-fruit even if not a Superfood. Doctors recommend it and celebrities endorse it but still a majority of people won’t be able to benefit from the said discovery. The Acai Juice one will consume may contain sugar or supplement that one may use may not even contain the natural fruit. Acai berry are mostly sourced from Brazil and Peru and due to the logistic issues involved only a handful of supplier and manufacturer are able to deliver real and quality products. Thus if opting for acai berry juice or supplement ensure you source it only from quality brands or suppliers.
Weight Loss through Acai Berry
