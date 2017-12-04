Weight Loss through Acai Berry

have been advertised as a natural and healthy way of losing weight. Being natural means no chemicals and no side effects thus weigh loss through supplements or juice sounds to be too good to be true. After endorsement from Oprah and numerous testimonials from many people have became an instant sensation in the US and elsewhere. Today many weigh loss programs, diets and tips that are being promoted in the market. It is also being stated that have numerous other benefits such as protection against various diseases and ailments and much more. The are now referred to as Superfood by many due to it's due to its dense nutritional qualities and numerous benefits. But what exactly are



What are



are purple colored berry that are found in the Amazon rain forest. The said berries are highly perishable thus one will find the berries as supplements and juice only in the markets. As the are found only in supplement and juice form it becomes more important to choose only the best and reliable brand. contain high level of in fact it has the highest (oxygen radical absorption capacity) ratings when compared to any other food item. is not just rich in but also contains generous amounts of fiber, vitamins, minerals, unsaturated fats such as Omega 3, 6 and 9 and many other essential compounds.



and Weight Loss



More than its other benefits the have become immensely popular due to the claimed fact that it causes rapid So how exactly does work for have appetite suppression qualities; they are rich in fiber and also have a positive impact on the digestive system. Thus they help the body to process foods better and burn fat more efficiently in turn making it easier to lose weight. The essential fatty acids contained in the berries also improve and help the body run smoother. Although there hasn’t been any scientific study that endorses these facts but it’s claimed that these qualities and benefits of the have been known to the natives of South America since centuries.



Benefits of Acai Berries



Other than claim to have many other benefits. As they are rich in thus they are good for the immune system, they also provide protection against cell damage caused due to chemicals and pollution. were initially used for its anti-aging properties, the nutritional and properties of the berries have been discovered fairly recently. Some recent independent studies that have been carried out have found that the berries may also provide protection against cardiovascular heart diseases. Other claimed benefits of are increased energy levels and vitality, improved blood circulation and vision and much more.



Other Facts



has 20 times more than grapes. They are also packed with phytonutrients and anthocyanins. is definitely a healthy wonder-fruit even if not a Superfood. Doctors recommend it and celebrities endorse it but still a majority of people won’t be able to benefit from the said discovery. The Acai Juice one will consume may contain sugar or supplement that one may use may not even contain the natural fruit. are mostly sourced from Brazil and Peru and due to the logistic issues involved only a handful of supplier and manufacturer are able to deliver real and quality products. Thus if opting for juice or supplement ensure you source it only from quality brands or suppliers.

