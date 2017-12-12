What is Bipolar Disorder - Causes and Symptoms?

Bipolar Disorder is one of the most difficult to diagnose psychological disorder that is faced by individuals. Although not very common but still bipolar disorder is quite lethal, in fact it was included in the list of 10 most disabling diseases according to the World Health Organization. Time and again confused with simple depression it is fairly difficult to diagnose bipolar disorder. Often it takes around 5 to 7 years from the time of the outbreak to the disorder getting diagnosed and the individual receiving medical help. Bipolar disorder has a real significant negative impact on social, professional and family life. Unfortunately the disorder brings with it suicidal thoughts and tendencies and the difficulty and delay in diagnosis of the disorder further complicates the situation.
What is Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar Disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness is characterized by extreme swings in mood, energy and activity levels and more. The episodes of depressiveness and ecstasy may lead a patient to believe that he has been cured during episodes of ecstasy, thus resistance to treatment is also fairly common in bipolar disorder cases. Other times bipolar disorder often leads to other associated disorders such as alcoholism, drug addiction, panic disorders, medical conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease and more. In bipolar disorder the period of mood swings may last for days, weeks, months and even years and are mostly alternate between depressive and ecstasy. Bipolar disorder is more prevalent in young adults and adolescents. There are primarily four types of bipolar disorders namely Bipolar I Disorder, Bipolar II Disorder, Cyclothymic Disorder and other non-specified Bipolar and Related Disorders.
Bipolar Disorder Risks, Symptoms and Causes
Early diagnosis of bipolar disorder is essential as the treatment of the same differs from that of simple depression. History of bipolar disorder in the family can up the risk of the disorder in an individual. Associated disorders such as personality disorders and addictions may also play a part and up the risk. Bipolar disorder or manic-depressive syndrome is usually a long-term disease, which often begins in the adolescent or young adult and lasts a good part of life. Both time-duration and intensity of episodes vary. There are variations in symptoms for different types of bipolar disorders and they most often also don’t follow a strict pattern of say depressive bouts and periods of euphoria. But some common symptoms and risks associated especially with Bipolar I Disorder are that it is mostly found in young adults, is often associated with associated psychotic symptoms and suicidal thoughts, hypersomnia, slowing down of thoughts and movements are some of the other common symptoms. What exactly causes bipolar disorder or manic-depressive syndrome is still unknown. But researchers believe that the cause of bipolar disorder is a combination of genetics and environmental factors. Also there may or may not be a trigger such as chronic stress or a trauma or an incident that may trigger the disorder.
Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Bipolar disorder is mostly treated through medication and various therapies. Medications that will be prescribed will mostly be antidepressants, mood stabilizers, sleep medications and atypical antipsychotics drugs. Sometime antidepressants may also have a negative impact and worsen symptoms so one should be very careful about medication. Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) has also been found to be effective in some severe cases. Often therapies such as Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and Family-focused therapy are recommended to provide support, knowledge and guidance to both the patients and their families. Some natural and herbal supplements are also being promoted as beneficial but their benefits and effects still remain unproven.
Anurag Khare Last Updated at December 12, 2017 16:24 IST
http://mybs.in/2Ub7khT
