What is Bronchitis - Causes, Symptoms and Treatments?

Bronchitis is characterized by inflammation of the bronchi which is the main passageway into the lungs. The disease most often results from a viral infection, and sometimes bacterial too. Bronchitis most often causes sore throat, nasty cough, fever, body aches and headaches. The first sign of bronchitis is most often a cold after which come the dry cough and then other symptoms. Bronchitis is basically divided in to two types which are acute bronchitis and chronic bronchitis. Acute bronchitis is especially common in winters and is not a very threating condition. On the other hand if an individual is affected with the condition for at least 3 months per year for more than 2 years in a row and that too in the absence of any other respiratory diseases the condition can be termed as chronic bronchitis.
Bronchitis Symptoms and Diagnosis
The most common symptom of bronchitis is formation of cough frequently accompanied by bouts of coughing. Other symptoms include shortness of breath, low fever, body aches, burning sensation in the chest and general discomfort. Most often bronchitis is preceded by simple cold or rhinopharyngitis. To diagnose chronic bronchitis, a complete clinical and a medical examination which involves chest X-ray and other tests are required. Acute bronchitis in itself is not a serious disease but it can be severe for people suffering from asthma.
Difference between Chronic and Acute Bronchitis
Chronic Bronchitis is known as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). It is a serious ailment which may be caused due to exposure to pollution, bad weather and dust. Being a heavy smoker and frequent exposure to bad hygienic conditions in workplace are also contributing factors. Complication in COPD may result in acute respiratory failure which may require immediate hospitalization. On the other hand acute bronchitis is not a threatening condition as it gets healed within matter of days although the coughing may continue for a few weeks.
Tips to Fight Acute Bronchitis
Acute bronchitis is most often of viral origin thus to avoid contaminating your surroundings a few simple actions can be adopted. Wash your hands regularly with soap. Use disposable paper tissues and discard them after use. Cover your mouth when you cough. Avoid contact with frail people especially infants, children and elderly people if infected. Some other tips to fight both acute and chronic bronchitis are to completely avoid smoking and pollution, loose excess weight, undergo respiratory physiotherapy sessions, exercise regularly and protect yourself from cold especially in winters.
Bronchitis Treatment
Acute bronchitis is not treated with antibiotics. To treat acute bronchitis, the doctor may prescribe cough suppressants in the form of capsules or oral solution. On the other hand, if the patient is asthmatic or a heavy smoker or is suffering from chronic bronchitis it is possible that the doctor may choose to prescribe antibiotics to avoid any risk of superinfection. In case of acute bronchitis the doctor may also prescribe medicines such as paracetamol or ibuprofen for fever and other medicines for clogged nose and other symptoms.
