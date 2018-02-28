Worst Food Articles to Eat This Summer

Diet can help offset the unpleasant effects of heat on our body during summers, provided it is healthy, balanced and rich in water. However, some food items which are popular during summers can overload the digestive system, resulting in significant energy expenditure for our body, making sleeping difficult. Mentioned below is the list of food items to avoid when the mercury climbs. Avoiding these food items during summers can help one improve digestion, sleep and overall feel and mood during the high temperatures of the summer season.



Meat - and especially red which is less digestible than white should be avoided during summers. The fat contained in red is more difficult to digest and thus the same requires extra efforts by the body, which in turn promotes thermogenesis (heat production by the body). If necessary, replace red with white or fish cooked with steam during summers.



Alcohol - When it is very hot outside, it is best to avoid or at least reduce the intake, as promotes rapid dehydration. The effects of along with the heat of the summer promote digestive discomfort, insomnia and headaches. Red wine and other spirits are also to be avoided as they can cause hot flashes with their tannic content which brings warmth to the body. If at all intake is necessary one should prefer white wine or beer in moderation. One must also keep the body well hydrated by drinking at least 1.5 litres of water a day when consuming



Fries - Often eaten as appetizers in the summer, and other fried items are mostly overloaded with fat and salt. In summer these food articles promote dehydration, digestive discomfort and enhanced feeling of thirst. One may replace fried items with vegetable pieces cooked in steam during summers as they will be easier to digest and contain less fat.



- Loaded with added sugars and sweeteners, sodas promote dehydration and the sensation of thirst. Same goes for flavoured water too. Replace these artificial drinks with natural drinks such as coconut water. For people who prefer sweet and scented things over drinking natural water, coconut water is a good alternative because it contains protein, magnesium and potassium. Another alternative to replace plain natural water is water infused with fruits such as lemon, raspberry and watermelon.



Crisps and chips - Very popular in summer, crisps and other salty industrial snacks are to be avoided in case of hot weather. Packed with salt, they accentuate the feeling of thirst. One may replace them with seasonal fruits and vegetables. All seasonal fruits and vegetables such as melon, watermelon or cucumber are very refreshing and full of water and can be consumed without any moderation. Include salads with vegetables and fruits loaded with micronutrients and fiber in your diet. Radish, cauliflower, carrots and pomegranates are ideal for fragile digestive systems during summers.



Coffee - can create a state of uneasiness and acidity in the stomach if it is consumed in excess and the inconvenience can get compound when the weather is hot. During summers should be replaced by black tea or green tea, consumed hot or cold and preferably without



Sugar - increases the sensation of thirst. All sweet industrial snacks and pastries contain them, so they are to be avoided during summers. Other starchy food items such as rice and bread are also heavy to digest. However, the body cannot do without carbohydrates because they are the ones that provide energy to our body. Thus one should choose wisely, like the potato which is a vegetable rich in starch but quite heavy to digest can be replaced by sweet potato which is naturally sweet and rich in fiber and mineral salts, especially potassium.



Spicy foods - Spicy food items also increase the feeling of thirst and can weaken the digestive system. Thus avoid spices such as chilli which create a sensation of warmth in the body.



Food items that are too hot or too cold - When it is very hot, people are tempted to drink and eat something very cold. But the same is not recommended, one should eat food items that are at room temperature. Also usage of ice cubes from outside of one's home can up the risk of diarrhoea and thus should be avoided. Eating fresh and light should be the norm in summers.

