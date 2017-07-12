TRENDING ON BS
Wall Street jittery after Donald Trump Jr emails show Russia communication

100 global firms emit nearly 1 trillion tonnes of greenhouse gas

5016 fossil fuel companies account for half of global industrial GHG emissions

Adrija Shukla  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Investors in fossil fuel companies carry influence over one-fifth of industrial greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, says The Carbon Majors Database, which stores greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data. 

CDP’s Carbon Majors Report 2017 is the first in an ongoing series of publications aimed at using this database to highlight the role that corporations can play in driving the global energy transition. 

In 2015, a fifth of global industrial GHG emissions was backed by publicly listed investment. The scale of emissions signals the importance and potential of investor engagement in the fossil fuel industry. Many oil and gas majors are already developing scenarios to comprehend their potential role in the future energy system.  Here are the key findings of the report:

graph
Source: CDP Carbon Major’s Report 2017 *GHG: Green House Gas 

