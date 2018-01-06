JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Hillary in FBI dock: Was money parked in Clinton Foundation as pay-to-play?
Business Standard

11 Saudi princes jailed for protesting outside King's palace in Riyadh

The news website reports the royals were sent to Ha'ir prison where criminals, militants and al-Qaida terrorists are held

AP | PTI  |  Dubai 

Saudi
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrives to deliver an address to Saudi consultative Shura council as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stands next to him, in Riyadh (Photo: Reuters)

A state-linked Saudi news website says 11 princes have been arrested and will be tried for staging a protest at one of the king's palaces and refusing orders to leave.

The Sabq website, quoting unnamed officials, reported Saturday that a division of the National Guard, which is tasked with protecting the royal family, was ordered to arrest the princes.


The news website reports the royals were sent to Ha'ir prison, a large maximum security facility south of the capital, Riyadh, run by Saudi intelligence services, where criminals, militants and al-Qaida terrorists are held.

Sabq reports the princes were demanding financial compensation from a judgment involving one of their cousins and demanding the king reverse a decision to suspend payments for royals' water and electricity bills.

First Published: Sat, January 06 2018. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements