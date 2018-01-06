11 Saudi princes jailed for protesting outside King's palace in Riyadh

A state-linked website says 11 princes have been arrested and will be tried for staging a protest at one of the king's palaces and refusing orders to leave.



The Sabq website, quoting unnamed officials, reported Saturday that a division of the National Guard, which is tasked with protecting the royal family, was ordered to arrest the princes.



The news website reports the royals were sent to Ha'ir prison, a large maximum security facility south of the capital, Riyadh, run by Saudi intelligence services, where criminals, militants and al-Qaida terrorists are held.Sabq reports the princes were demanding financial compensation from a judgment involving one of their cousins and demanding the king reverse a decision to suspend payments for royals' water and electricity bills.