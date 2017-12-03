JUST IN
13 killed, two missing after boat collides with 336-tonne tanker in S Korea

The 9.77-tonne chartered fishing boat capsized off the coast of the city of Incheon

IANS  |  Seoul 

South Korean police officers and rescue workers carry a victim of a boat capsizing at a port in Incheon, South Korea, on Sunday. (Photo: AP/PTI)

At least 13 people were killed and two others reported missing on Sunday after a South Korean fishing boat capsized off the coast of the city of Incheon.

The 9.77-tonne chartered fishing boat, with two crew members and 20 passengers on board, collided with a 336-tonne tanker in the waters near Yeongheung Island, at 6.12 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

Authorities have mobilised four helicopters and 14 boats for rescue operation.
