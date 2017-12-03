13 killed, two missing after boat collides with 336-tonne tanker in S Korea

At least 13 people were killed and two reported missing on Sunday after a South Korean fishing capsized off the coast of the city of

The 9.77-tonne chartered fishing boat, with two crew members and 20 passengers on board, collided with a 336-tonne tanker in the waters near Yeongheung Island, at 6.12 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

Authorities have mobilised four helicopters and 14 boats for rescue operation.