16 held in Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery case

Robbers escaped with an estimated $10.5 million-worth of jewellery

IANS  |  Paris 

At least 16 people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian here in October last year, officials said on Monday.

Kim was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint inside her hotel room in Paris by masked men who then stole all her jewellery and escaped. Authorities had said at the time that the American reality TV star was robbed at gunpoint by at least two men dressed as police officers.

They escaped with an estimated $10.5 million-worth of jewellery.

French police said that traces of DNA left at the scene led to the arrests. The men were detained in early morning raids on Monday in the Paris region, reports bbc.com.

Kim has also opened up about being robbed in Paris, saying that she thought her attackers were going to shoot her. She said: "It makes me so upset to think about it."

