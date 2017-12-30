2 men, including shooter, killed in California's Long Beach office gunfire

Two persons, including a gunman, have been killed in a shooting at a law office.

The two-storey building is home to several law offices.

The shootings occurred near and San Antonio Drive in the Bixby Knolls neighbourhood, the LA Times reported.

The third person, who was shot in a law office, is hospitalised and is in a stable condition, city's Mayor Robert Garcia, said in a Twitter post.

The police, in a press conference, said all three people involved were male adults and employees of a at the location.

The Long Beach Police underscored it was not an active shooter situation, contrary to the initial reports.

The incident, which the authorities have branded as a workplace shooting, witnessed massive police presence in Bixby Knolls in Long Beach.