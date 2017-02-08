22 migrants flee US, brave bone-chilling cold to claim refuge in Canada

Once in Canada the group called federal police for help

Twenty-two migrants fled the United States and braved bone-chilling cold to walk across the border into Canada in order to make refugee claims over the weekend, police said. Many of them -- mostly from Somalia -- had already made long and dangerous journeys to get to the United States, after fleeing violence back home. But they told local media they felt apprehensive about the United States after President Donald Trump ordered a stop to refugees, as well as nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Somalia, from entering. Seeing images of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcoming Syrian refugees last year and his appointment of Somali-born Ahmed Husse as immigration minister last month reportedly gave them hope. Once in Canada the group called federal police for help, and were taken to a border outpost in Emerson, Manitoba. "They usually call us if they're cold or lost, and we find them on the side of the highway," RCMP Corporal Paul Manaigre told AFP ...

AFP