26-year-old US woman gives birth from embryo frozen in 1992

A US woman has successfully delivered a baby with a 25-year-old frozen embryo -- the longest known frozen human embryo.
Frozen as embryo on October 14, 1992, Emma Wren was born to Tina Gibson on November 25, 2017, weighing 6 pounds 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.
"Do you realise I'm only 25? This embryo and I could have been best friends," Gibson, a resident of East Tennessee, was quoted as telling CNN. "I just wanted a baby. I don't care if it's a world record or not."
Previously, the oldest known frozen embryo that came to successful birth was 20 years old.
When Gibson got married seven years ago, her husband had cystic fibrosis, a condition that can make men infertile.
The couple decided to adopt a child. In the meantime, they would foster several children.
Then, last year, her father told them about embryo adoption, where an embryo will be implanted in the body helping them to carry a baby.
In August 2016, Gibson submitted an application for the adoption, and by spring had three embryos from the same anonymous donor transferred into her uterus.
After a series of medical examinations to see whether her uterus would be physically capable of receiving an implanted embryo, she was declared eligible for implantation in January.
It was only when she was preparing for the transfer that the doctor explained that the embryos Gibson had could lead to a "world record", she told CNN.
How social media reacted to the news
I'm in awe. (I looked for a link that wasn't wonky. And still am not sure I believe it yet.)— mackenzian (@mackenzian) December 19, 2017
"'Do you realize I'm only 25? This embryo and I could have been best friends,' Tina Gibson said." https://t.co/zG3i0sxah3
“People say, ‘oh it’s science,’ but no I think it’s a gift from the Lord. It’s a gift from the Lord, for sure,” Tina Gibson https://t.co/hopJNSG6xX— Arturo Flores (@ARTurOFWAR) December 20, 2017
This Tennessee born baby's name is Emma Wren Gibson.— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) December 20, 2017
What's so special about her? She was frozen as an embryo on 14th October 1992. But on 25th November 2017, almost 25 years later, she is born.
A world record created for the oldest frozen embryo birth.
Her mom was born in 1991!! pic.twitter.com/XHflinO4oM
Wait... Her mom was born in 1991 but she was frozen as an embryo in 1992.. pic.twitter.com/0KEkU8IctU— tom bout. (@SheDoughpe) December 20, 2017
Newborn Baby Was Frozen Embryo for Over 20 Years https://t.co/hcAZUX2hRN via @Church_Militant pic.twitter.com/IrAEjk4yY0— Michael Voris (@Michael_Voris) December 20, 2017
