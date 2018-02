2nd US govt shutdown in 3 weeks set to begin after budget deal blocked

The was assured of careening into its second shutdown in three weeks beginning at midnight after the Senate adjourned when a conservative lawmaker blocked a vote on a far-reaching budget deal. The upper chamber of Congress closed up shop late Thursday and scheduled a reopening for a new session at 12:01 am Friday, when it will launch a new effort to pass the bill to extend government funding. The Senate was expected to schedule a vote on the measure at 1:00 am and, if it passes, send it to the House of Representatives and then on to President for his signature as early as Friday, but his administration was already preparing for a shutdown. The White House's Office of Management and Budget "is currently preparing for a lapse in appropriations," an OMB official said on condition of anonymity, calling on lawmakers to get the measure to Trump's desk "without delay." The bill, which extends government funding for six weeks, raises the federal debt ceiling and increases federal spending limits for the next two years, would break the cycle of government funding crises in time for what is set to be a bruising campaign for November's mid-term elections. The rebellion that simmered among Republicans and Democrats over the bipartisan budget agreement boiled over when dogged Senator refused to allow the Senate to act expeditiously to pass the spending measure. Moving legislation swiftly through the upper chamber of Congress requires consent by all 100 members, but Paul objected. The Kentucky lawmaker took the floor to blast the increase in federal spending limits, and in particular the fiscal irresponsibility of his own party. "I can't in all good honesty and all good faith just look the other way because my party is now complicit in the deficits," Paul said. "If you're against president (Barack) Obama's deficits, but you're for the Republican deficits, isn't that the very definition of hypocrisy?" he boomed, adding that he wants his fellow lawmakers "to feel uncomfortable" over the impasse. Top Senate Democrat warned that time was running short. "We're in risky territory here," he said. Senate rules dictate that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can declare a new session at midnight at the earliest, then hold a procedural vote on the spending bill one hour into the new day.

A final vote would follow. A McConnell lieutenant, Senator John Cornyn, took the floor late Thursday, and in a tense exchange with Paul asked for consent to move the vote up to 10:30 pm, then 11:00, 11:30 and midnight, in an effort to avoid or at least minimize the shutdown. Paul objected to each request. "I don't know why we are basically burning time here," an exasperated Cornyn said. "We are in an emergency situation." If passed early Friday, the bill would then head to the House of Representatives. If it clears Congress and gets signed by Trump, who supports the measure, it could result in only a brief closure of government operations. But the deal's fate in the House is far from certain. Fiscal conservatives in the lower chamber may join with Paul in balking at adding billions of dollars to the national debt two months after passing a $1.5 trillion tax cut package. And liberal stalwarts including top House Democrat were also in revolt because the deal does nothing to protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation.