'3-0': Hillary Clinton mocks Trump following US court upholding travel ban

Following the United States ( US) appeals court's ruling wherein it ruled to uphold a temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban, former Democratic presidential candidate appeared to deliver an ice-cold burn.

"3-0," tweeted Hillary. The 3-0 presumably refers to the unanimous ruling, in which all three judges on the panel in the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in San Francisco, decided to keep the temporary restraining order against Trump's in place.

The decision from the panel reviewed a ruling issued last Friday by Judge James L Robart, a federal judge in Seattle.

Eric Holder, the former attorney general under President Barrack Obama, also weighed in with a "3-0." He added the hashtag #thankyousally and a photo of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, whom Trump fired after she refused to defend the

"Skill, judgment, courage. VINDICATED. 3-0," Holder tweeted.

The decision is likely to be quickly appealed to the

Within minutes of the judges' decision, the President angrily tweeted his intent to appeal.

"SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!," Trump tweeted.

Trump's executive order that he signed last week suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, the refugee program for 120 days and indefinitely halted Syrian refugees from entering the

The Trump administration has said the seven nation — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — have raised terrorism concerns.