350 migrants breach border fence to enter Spain

Some 350 sub-Saharan on Monday managed to enter after breaching a border fence that separates it from Morocco, authorities said.

Red Cross emergency response teams in the area said 11 people who were injured scaling the tall fence in Ceuta city were taken to hospital for treatment, three of those suffered possible fractures, Efe news reported.

Ceuta, an 18 sq km autonomous Spanish city located on the north coast of Africa, shares its western border with

The latest border breach followed on from a similar incident on February 17 when close to 500 hurdled the barrier and entered Ceuta.

Police told Efe news that Monday's breach occurred amid torrential rain and strong winds currently lashing the region.

According to the police, the adverse weather conditions were advantageous for those trying to cross the border because the strong gusts of wind have been triggering the border alarms on the fence continuously, making it difficult for security agents to discern when an actual breach was taking place.

Over 800 people have entered Ceuta, and the refugee centre was dealing with around 1,400 at one time, almost three times its capacity of 512.