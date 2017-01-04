Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident

A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) commuter train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, at the height of Wednesday's morning rush, injuring more than 100 people and smashing the glass on the platform, the media reported.

Fire officials said that 100 people suffered non-life threatening injuries when the train ploughed into the terminal around 8.30 am (local time), reported ABC News.

Passengers described the train pulling into the station, followed by a crash and a loud boom, after which the train's doors opened.

"I don't know, all I remember is being on the floor," one woman passenger who had been on the train said.

Several people complained of neck and back injuries. Some people have carried away on stretchers. others were sitting on the train holding ice packs to their heads.

Pictures on the social media showed the train tipped slightly at an angle on track 6. The platform also appeared to be smoky as emergency personnel flooded the scene.

"Passengers should expect delays in and out of the transit hub "due to an incident" at the terminal, tweeted the LIRR.

Delays were also reported on several subway lines. Aerial photos showed traffic at a virtual standstill outside the terminal amid a massive emergency presence.