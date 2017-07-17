4-in-10 firms say Brexit will hit investment

Roughly four out of every ten British
businesses say Brexit
has hurt their plans for investment, a report from the Confederation of British
Industry (CBI) showed on Sunday.
Some 42 per cent of businesses said Brexit
had affected investment
decisions and of that, 98 per cent said the impact had been negative, according to the CBI survey of 357 companies.
"It is reassuring that the majority of businesses that responded to our survey do not feel that Brexit
has changed these vital spending plans," said Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist.
"But we must have our eyes wide open: An overwhelming number of those that did report an impact said it was negative."
Businesses reporting a Brexit
effect on their investment
plans cited general uncertainty over Britain's future relationship with the EU
as their top worry.
The pound's fall against the dollar was seen as the only silver lining to last year's vote to leave the European Union.
Other business surveys have pointed to weakness in investment
plans, which are likely to disappoint some Bank of England
policymakers who think investment
and exports will compensate for a consumer slowdown.
This week a British
Chambers of Commerce survey showed investment
intentions in the dominant services sector slipping, following a Deloitte
survey of chief financial officers that showed much the same.
The CBI conducted its survey between June 28 and July 3.
