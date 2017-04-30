43 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan

At least 43 were killed in military operations in Afghanistan, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, National Defence and launched eight operations in Kunar, Wardak, Nangarhar, Zabul, Logar and Kunduz provinces," Xinhua news agency cited a ministry statement as saying.

Among the killed, 17 were Islamic State (IS) fighters, it said. Eight persons were wounded in the raids.

The statement did not say if there were any casualties on the side.

The have beefed up operations against recently as spring and summer known as fighting seasons are drawing near in the mountainous Asian country.