5 dead, 50 missing as smugglers throw 180 Yemen-bound migrants into sea

-
ALSO READOver 19,000 boat migrants landed in Europe this year, says IOM India's migration opportunity New to Australia? Good luck! Migrants can no longer afford gateway suburbs Good luck migrants in Australia! You can no longer afford gateway suburbs Economies must think twice before curbing migration
-
At least five migrants drowned and 50 went missing on Thursday when smugglers forced 180 Africans off a boat bound for Yemen, a day after a similar drama that left 29 dead, the International Organization for Migration said.
Twenty-five people were being treated for injuries on a Yemeni beach, said the IOM, which could not immediately confirm the nationalities of the casualties.
Smugglers on Wednesday forced more than 120 Somali and Ethiopian migrants into rough seas off Yemen to avoid arrest by local authorities, leaving at least 29 dead and 22 missing, the organisation said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU