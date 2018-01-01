5 Islamic State terrorists killed in Afghan air raids

-
ALSO READISIS claims responsibility for Paris, Brussels attack, names attackers Spanish police avert second attack in Cambrils, kill 5 terrorists Paris, UK, Barcelona attacks: How vehicles have become new terror weapon From Paris to Barcelona: Timeline of major terror attacks in Europe Spanish police say driver of Barcelona rampage van identified
-
At least five Islamic State militants were killed in an airstrike in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, the Special Forces said on Monday.
As a result of an airstrike launched by Afghan Special Operation Forces in district Dih Bala, Nangarhar province on Sunday evening, five militants from the IS died and two IS fighters wounded, Operational Coordination Group Afghanistan (MoD-OCGA) said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
Afghan security forces and the NATO-led coalition troops have beefed up security operations and airstrikes against militants as the war-weary people are facing upsurges in attacks by the Taliban and IS militants across the country.
The IS, which emerged in Nangarhar in early 2015, has yet to make comments on the report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU