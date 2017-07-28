50 people injured after train crashes at Francia station in Barcelona

Emergency services say some 50 people have been injured when a morning commuter train crashed into the buffers in a station in northeastern Barcelona.



The Catalan regional emergency services said 48 people were treated and 18 taken to city hospitals, five of them in serious condition, following the accident today at Francia station on the northern side of the city.



Television images showed many passengers being tended to on the ground in the station.The train driver was among those seriously injured.The train had left the southern coastal town of Sant Vicenc de Calders and arrived at Francia station at 7.15 am (local time).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)