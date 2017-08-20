60% Americans oppose threatening military action against N Korea: CBS poll

A majority of Americans say that the US should not threaten the with military action, according to a new poll.

Nearly six in ten Americans say that the US should not threaten with military action, while 33 per cent say that military threats should be issued toward North Korea, said the CBS News poll.

Opinions differ largely by party, the poll also found, with 82 per cent Democrats saying the US should not and 63 per cent of Republicans saying the US should threaten with military action, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, if the US fails in its effort to solve nuclear issue diplomatically, 58 per cent of Americans say that they would approve of military action against

US Secretary of State reaffirmed on Thursday that diplomatic effort was "first and foremost" choice in solving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

"In cooperation with other nations, we will continue to employ diplomatic and economic pressure to convince to end its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile program," said Tillerson here at a joint press conference with visiting Japanese officials.

"We continue our full-out efforts, working with partners, working with allies to bring that pressure," he added.

However, Tillerson warned that though not "our preferred pathway," the US is "prepared militarily... with our allies to the respondent if that is necessary".