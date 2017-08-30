64 dead as Syria regime, IS clash; Army advances through Raqa

-
ALSO READIS counterattack kills 34 Syria regime forces in Raqa province ISIS shelling kills 14 civilians in east Syria city, over 40 injured Syrian army captures last Islamic State-held town in Homs Russian warship, submarine fire missiles at Islamic State in Syria: Moscow Syria war: Islamic State terrorists sneak into village, kill 37 civilians
-
Fierce fighting between Syrian government forces and the Islamic State group has killed 64 combatants in Raqa province over a 24-hour period, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said on Wednesday.
The clashes come with the army pressing an advance through Raqa, in northern Syria, towards neighbouring Deir Ezzor, the only remaining province of the war-ravaged country still in the hands of the jihadists.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU