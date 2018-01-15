7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Peru, leaves 2 dead and 17 missing

At least two people have died and 17 went missing after an earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hit Peru's coast on Sunday.

According to CNN, Arequipa Governor Yamila Osorio said on Twitter that one 55-year old man died in the town of Yauca after being crushed by a rock.

Meanwhile, Jorge Chavez, chief of Peru's Civil Defense Institute (INDECI), told local radio station RPP that a second death was reported in the town of Bella Union.

"Prelim M7.3 earthquake near the coast of southern Peru Jan-14 09:18 UTC," tweeted USGS Big Quakes.

- USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 14, 2018

The quake hit 31km south-southwest of Acari, according to the US Geological Survey.

Several media reports state that a tsunami warning is in place near the epicentre of the quake.

Peru is located in the Ring of Fire, which is an area in the vulnerable to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, tsunami waves are possible within 300 km of the epicentre along the coast of Peru.