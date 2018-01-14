7.3-magnitude quake strikes-off Peru coast; sparks tsunami fears

A 7.3 magnitude on Sunday hit the coast of Peru, sparking tsunami fears, according to the US Geological Survey.

The massive quake hit 31km south-southwest of Acari in the Ring of Fire region, express.co.uk reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said tsunami waves are possible within 300 km of the epicentre along the coast of while the National Weather Service officials also confirmed that there is a tsunami risk, around 300km from the centre.

is located in the Ring of Fire, an area in the prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

It has become a travel hotspot for tourists hoping to see ancient Incan city Machu Picchu and part of the Amazon rainforest.

Pope Francis is due to visit the country in the coming days.