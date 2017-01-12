TRENDING ON BS
Major report on hacking will be out in 90 days: Donald Trump
72 countries to attend Middle East peace summit in Paris

Participants will include US Secretary of State John Kerry

AP | PTI  |  Paris 

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters.

French authorities are expecting 72 countries to attend Sunday's Middle East peace conference in Paris, but not Israel or the Palestinians.

Government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said today both Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been invited to come to France after the conference to be informed of its conclusions. Netanyahu has declined the invitation, saying only direct negotiations will produce a solution.



Abbas is expected to visit the French capital at the end of the week on the sidelines of the conference. It was unclear whether he would meet French President Francois Hollande.

Participants will include US Secretary of State John Kerry.

France wants "to restart the (negotiation) process at a moment when it has been largely abandoned," Le Foll said.

