72 countries to attend Middle East peace summit in Paris

Participants will include US Secretary of State John Kerry

French authorities are expecting 72 countries to attend Sunday's peace conference in Paris, but not or the Palestinians.



Government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said today both President and Israeli Prime Minister have been invited to come to France after the conference to be informed of its conclusions. Netanyahu has declined the invitation, saying only direct negotiations will produce a solution.



Abbas is expected to visit the French capital at the end of the week on the sidelines of the conference. It was unclear whether he would meet French President Francois Hollande.



France wants "to restart the (negotiation) process at a moment when it has been largely abandoned," Le Foll said.

AP | PTI